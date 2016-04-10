Edition:
MTV Movie Awards red carpet

Actor Chris Pratt. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Model Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actress Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actress Lizzy Caplan. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actress Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actress Brittany Snow. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actress Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actress Rebel Wilson and guest. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Singer Halsey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actor Miles Teller and guest. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Comedienne Grace Helbig. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actors Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actors O'Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Neil Brown Jr., Aldis Hodge and hip hop artist Common (L-R). REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Salt (R) and Peppa, with DJ Spinderella (C). REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
DJ Yella and film producer Tomica Woods-Wright. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actors Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actress Chrissie Fit. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Television personality Farrah Abraham. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actress Ta'Rhonda Jones. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Singer Travis Mills. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actress Holland Roden. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Author Hannah Hart. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actress Kat Graham. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Televison personality Carrie Keagan. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actor Tyler Posey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Singer Mike Posner. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Internet personality Baddiewinkle. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actors Dylan and Ellery Sprayberry. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actress Molly Tarlov. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actress Katie Stevens. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Singer Egypt Criss. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actresses Laura (L) and Vanessa Marano. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Producer Crystal Moselle (3R) and "The Wolf Pack". REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
The Real World Season 31 cast. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Dr. Drew Pinsky and his wife Susan. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actor Michael J. Willett. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
