MTV Movie Awards red carpet
Actor Chris Pratt. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Model Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Model Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Lizzy Caplan. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Brittany Snow. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Rebel Wilson and guest. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Halsey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actor Miles Teller and guest. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Comedienne Grace Helbig. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actors Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actors O'Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Neil Brown Jr., Aldis Hodge and hip hop artist Common (L-R). REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Salt (R) and Peppa, with DJ Spinderella (C). REUTERS/Phil McCarten
DJ Yella and film producer Tomica Woods-Wright. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actors Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Chrissie Fit. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Television personality Farrah Abraham. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Ta'Rhonda Jones. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Travis Mills. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Holland Roden. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Author Hannah Hart. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Kat Graham. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Televison personality Carrie Keagan. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actor Tyler Posey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Mike Posner. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Internet personality Baddiewinkle. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actors Dylan and Ellery Sprayberry. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Molly Tarlov. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Katie Stevens. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Egypt Criss. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actresses Laura (L) and Vanessa Marano. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Producer Crystal Moselle (3R) and "The Wolf Pack". REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The Real World Season 31 cast. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Dr. Drew Pinsky and his wife Susan. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actor Michael J. Willett. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
