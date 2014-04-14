MTV Movie Awards red carpet
Singer Rihanna arrives at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort pose together. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Kat Graham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Show host Conan O'Brien and his wife, Liza Powell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Christine Bently. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Linda Perry and actress Sara Gilber. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Nikki DeLoach. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Grumpy cat arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Anthony Katagas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Jerry Ferrara and Adrian Grenier, of the television show "Entourage," greet each other. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor David Hasselhoff and girlfriend Hayley Roberts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The group Palaye Royale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rapper Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Will Poulter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Model Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Leslie Mann. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
MSG: Comedy group The Janoskians joke around as they arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Farley, also known as JWoww, poses with her fiance Roger Mathews. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Beau Mirchoff poses for a selfie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Laura Marano. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Zendaya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Debby Ryan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Adrian Grenier. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Kevin Dillon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Zac Efron. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
