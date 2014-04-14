Edition:
MTV Movie Awards red carpet

<p>Singer Rihanna arrives at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort pose together. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Kat Graham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Show host Conan O'Brien and his wife, Liza Powell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Christine Bently. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Musician Linda Perry and actress Sara Gilber. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Nikki DeLoach. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Grumpy cat arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor Anthony Katagas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actors Jerry Ferrara and Adrian Grenier, of the television show "Entourage," greet each other. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actor David Hasselhoff and girlfriend Hayley Roberts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>The group Palaye Royale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Rapper Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actor Will Poulter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Model Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Leslie Mann. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>MSG: Comedy group The Janoskians joke around as they arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Jennifer Farley, also known as JWoww, poses with her fiance Roger Mathews. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor Beau Mirchoff poses for a selfie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Laura Marano. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Zendaya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Debby Ryan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor Adrian Grenier. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor Kevin Dillon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor Zac Efron. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

