MTV Movie Awards red carpet
Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
TV personality Kelly Osbourne. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model Amber Rose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Mark Ruffalo. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Hana Mae Lee. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Model Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Holland Roden. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Comedienne Amy Schumer. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Helen Estabrook. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Brittany Snow. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Charli XCX poses with fans as she arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Greer Grammar. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Bai Ling. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Farrah Abraham. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Musician Pete Wentz poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rock band "Fall Out Boy" arrives. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Anna Camp. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Derek Gaines (L) and David Magidoff from MTV's "Broke A$$ Game Show" arrive. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Brittany Snow poses with fans. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actor Miles Teller. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
