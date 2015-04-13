Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Apr 13, 2015 | 6:10am IST

MTV Movie Awards red carpet

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actress Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
TV personality Kelly Osbourne. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Model Amber Rose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actor Mark Ruffalo. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actress Hana Mae Lee. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Model Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actress Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actress Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actress Holland Roden. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Comedienne Amy Schumer. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actress Helen Estabrook. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actress Brittany Snow. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Singer Charli XCX poses with fans as she arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actress Greer Grammar. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Bai Ling. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Farrah Abraham. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actress Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Musician Pete Wentz poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Rock band "Fall Out Boy" arrives. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actress Anna Camp. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Derek Gaines (L) and David Magidoff from MTV's "Broke A$$ Game Show" arrive. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actress Brittany Snow poses with fans. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actress Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actor Miles Teller. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actress Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
