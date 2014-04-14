Edition:
MTV Movie Awards

<p>Host Conan O'Brien speaks on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Ellie Goulding and Zedd perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Zac Efron accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment" as his shirt is ripped open by presenter Rita Ora. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Leslie Mann, Cameron Diaz, Nicki Minaj, and Kate Upton present the award for Best Male Performance. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Johnny Depp presents the award for Best Movie of the Year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Jordana Brewster introduces a tribute to Paul Walker. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Eminem performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Mark Wahlberg accepts the Generation Award. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Host Conan O'Brien performs a song with Adam DeVine. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Conan O'Brien opens the 2014 MTV Movie Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham pose backstage with his Generation Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Matthew Koma and Miriam Bryant perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Orlando Bloom greets fans after he accepted the award for Best Fight for "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Adam DeVine poses. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Eminem and Rihanna perform on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Sam Claflin and Josh Hutcherson accept the award for Best Movie of the Year for "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Mila Kunis accepts the award for best villain for her performance as Theodora, Wicked Witch of the West, in the film "Oz the Great and Powerful" at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Jonah Hill accepts the award for best comedic performance for "The Wolf of Wall Street" on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Tyler Jospeh of Twenty One Pilots performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Channing Tatum with his wife Jenna Dewan pose with his Trailblazer award backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Josh Hutcherson accepts the award for Best Male Performance for "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Zac Efron poses after he threw off his shirt as he accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Ellen Page presents a clip from "X-Men: Days of Future Past." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Conan O'Brien performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Tyler Jospeh of Twenty One Pilots performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Jared Leto presents the award for best villain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

