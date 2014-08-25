MTV red carpet
Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
The cast of "Faking It". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Ariana Grande. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Usher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iggy Azalea. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwen Stefani. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kesha. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Fans cheer during arrivals. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pierson Fode and Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Jessie J. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) Musicians Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Luke Hemmings and Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Singer Jordin Sparks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jessie J. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Charli XCX. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Chanel Iman. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Pierson Fode and Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pierson Fode and Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joan Smalls. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ireland Baldwin and Angel Haze. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Next Slideshows
Nicki Minaj style
The fashion and style of the hip-hop star.
Emmy nominations
And the nominees for the 2014 Emmy Awards are...
Hollywood selfies
Capturing a moment with celebrities.
Sin City premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.