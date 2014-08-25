Edition:
MTV red carpet

Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

The cast of "Faking It". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Ariana Grande. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Usher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Iggy Azalea. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Gwen Stefani. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kesha. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Fans cheer during arrivals. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pierson Fode and Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jessie J. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(L-R) Musicians Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Luke Hemmings and Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Singer Jordin Sparks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jessie J. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Charli XCX. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Chanel Iman. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Pierson Fode and Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pierson Fode and Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Joan Smalls. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ireland Baldwin and Angel Haze. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

