MTV Video Awards
Taylor Swift crowd surfs as she performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Pink is suspended in the air as she performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alicia Keys reaches to fans after her performance during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
One Direction perform "One Thing" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenter Katy Perry leans in to kiss One Direction's Niall Horan as the band accepts the award for best pop video for their song "What Makes You Beautiful" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario...more
Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Host Kevin Hart and Los Angeles Lakers NBA player Dwight Howard take the stage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Two Chains performs "No Worries" with Lil' Wayne during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. Olympian Gabby Douglas leaps during Alicia keys' performance of "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Frank Ocean is bathed in red light as he performs "Thinkin Bout You" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lil Wayne lifts his shirt after Drake accepted the award for best hip hop video for "HYFR" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alicia Keys performs "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rihanna performs "We Found Love" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nicky Minaj performs on the Alicia Keys song "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Australian actress Rebel Wilson and The Wanted present the best female hip hop video award during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Kevin Hart crowd surfs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Rashida Jones and Andy Samberg present the award for best hip hop video during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Pink performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Demi Lovato holds the award she won for "Best Video With A Message" backstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Taylor Swift performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
One Direction congratulate themselves after performing "One Thing" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chris Brown accepts the award for best male video for "Turn Up the Music" from presenters Rita Ora (R) and Demi Lovato during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pink peforms during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs "Let Yourself Go" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rihanna accepts the award for video of the year for "We Found Love" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Taylor Swift performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
One Direction perform "One Thing" from atop an elevated platform during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
One Direction accept the award for best new artist during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
British/Irish boy band One Direction hold the awards they won for "Best Pop Video" and "Most Share-Worthy Video" backstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Pink is suspended in the air as she performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
