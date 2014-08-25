Edition:
MTV Video Awards

Beyonce performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyonce performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj performs "Anaconda". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicki Minaj performs "Anaconda". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Nicki Minaj performs "Anaconda". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jay-Z presents the Video Vanguard Award to Beyonce as he holds their daughter. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jay-Z presents the Video Vanguard Award to Beyonce as he holds their daughter. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Jay-Z presents the Video Vanguard Award to Beyonce as he holds their daughter. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5 Seconds of Summer perform "Amnesia". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

5 Seconds of Summer perform "Amnesia". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
5 Seconds of Summer perform "Amnesia". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fifth Harmony poses backstage with the award for "Artists to Watch" for their video "Miss Movin' On". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Fifth Harmony poses backstage with the award for "Artists to Watch" for their video "Miss Movin' On". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, August 25, 2014
Fifth Harmony poses backstage with the award for "Artists to Watch" for their video "Miss Movin' On". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Taylor Swift performs "Shake It Off". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift performs "Shake It Off". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Taylor Swift performs "Shake It Off". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce poses backstage with her gold Video Vanguard Award and three other awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Beyonce poses backstage with her gold Video Vanguard Award and three other awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce poses backstage with her gold Video Vanguard Award and three other awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow" with Rita Ora. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow" with Rita Ora. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow" with Rita Ora. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Recording artist Ariana Grande poses backstage with her award for best pop video. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Recording artist Ariana Grande poses backstage with her award for best pop video. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Recording artist Ariana Grande poses backstage with her award for best pop video. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lorde reacts with singer Taylor Swift and actress Drew Barrymore after she won the award for best rock video for "Royals". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Lorde reacts with singer Taylor Swift and actress Drew Barrymore after she won the award for best rock video for "Royals". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Lorde reacts with singer Taylor Swift and actress Drew Barrymore after she won the award for best rock video for "Royals". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ed Sheeran jumps onto the back of director Emil Nava backstage after winning the award for best male video for "Sing". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Ed Sheeran jumps onto the back of director Emil Nava backstage after winning the award for best male video for "Sing". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, August 25, 2014
Ed Sheeran jumps onto the back of director Emil Nava backstage after winning the award for best male video for "Sing". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Beyonce receives some assistance with her dress. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Beyonce receives some assistance with her dress. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce receives some assistance with her dress. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Usher performs "She Came to Give It to You". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Usher performs "She Came to Give It to You". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Usher performs "She Came to Give It to You". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ed Sheeran poses backstage after winning the award for best male video for "Sing". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Ed Sheeran poses backstage after winning the award for best male video for "Sing". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, August 25, 2014
Ed Sheeran poses backstage after winning the award for best male video for "Sing". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj performs "Anaconda". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicki Minaj performs "Anaconda". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Nicki Minaj performs "Anaconda". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj, Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform "Bang Bang". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Nicki Minaj, Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform "Bang Bang". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Nicki Minaj, Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform "Bang Bang". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Recording artist Lorde poses backstage with her award for Best Rock Video. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Recording artist Lorde poses backstage with her award for Best Rock Video. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, August 25, 2014
Recording artist Lorde poses backstage with her award for Best Rock Video. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce reaches to fans after performing. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyonce reaches to fans after performing. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce reaches to fans after performing. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce reacts as her husband Jay-Z carries their daughter Ivy Blue onstage. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Beyonce reacts as her husband Jay-Z carries their daughter Ivy Blue onstage. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, August 25, 2014
Beyonce reacts as her husband Jay-Z carries their daughter Ivy Blue onstage. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Miley Cyrus hugs her spokesperson Jesse after he accepted the award for video of the year for "Wrecking Ball". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Miley Cyrus hugs her spokesperson Jesse after he accepted the award for video of the year for "Wrecking Ball". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Miley Cyrus hugs her spokesperson Jesse after he accepted the award for video of the year for "Wrecking Ball". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The late actor Robin Williams is shown on screen during a tribute. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The late actor Robin Williams is shown on screen during a tribute. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
The late actor Robin Williams is shown on screen during a tribute. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Common discusses the death of Mike Brown in Ferguson, Missouri before presenting the award for best hip hop video. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Common discusses the death of Mike Brown in Ferguson, Missouri before presenting the award for best hip hop video. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Common discusses the death of Mike Brown in Ferguson, Missouri before presenting the award for best hip hop video. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sam Smith performs "Stay with Me". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sam Smith performs "Stay with Me". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Sam Smith performs "Stay with Me". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katy Perry and Juicy J take the stage to accept the award for best female video for "Dark Horse". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Katy Perry and Juicy J take the stage to accept the award for best female video for "Dark Horse". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Katy Perry and Juicy J take the stage to accept the award for best female video for "Dark Horse". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Taylor Swift performs "Shake It Off". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift performs "Shake It Off". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Taylor Swift performs "Shake It Off". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jessie J performs "Bang-Bang". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jessie J performs "Bang-Bang". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Jessie J performs "Bang-Bang". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nicki Minaj, Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform "Bang Bang". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicki Minaj, Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform "Bang Bang". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Nicki Minaj, Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform "Bang Bang". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Recording artist Lorde is escorted backstage with her award for best rock video. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Recording artist Lorde is escorted backstage with her award for best rock video. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, August 25, 2014
Recording artist Lorde is escorted backstage with her award for best rock video. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Taylor Swift performs "Shake It Off". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift performs "Shake It Off". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Taylor Swift performs "Shake It Off". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jim Carey falls backward as he and Jeff Daniels present the award for best pop video. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Jim Carey falls backward as he and Jeff Daniels present the award for best pop video. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 25, 2014
Actor Jim Carey falls backward as he and Jeff Daniels present the award for best pop video. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usher takes the stage to perform "She Came to Give It to You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Usher takes the stage to perform "She Came to Give It to You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 25, 2014
Usher takes the stage to perform "She Came to Give It to You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
