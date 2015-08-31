Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 31, 2015 | 5:15pm IST

MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift (L) performs "Bad Blood" with Nicki Minaj at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift (L) performs "Bad Blood" with Nicki Minaj at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Taylor Swift (L) performs "Bad Blood" with Nicki Minaj at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
1 / 27
Miley Cyrus (L) performs "Do It" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Miley Cyrus (L) performs "Do It" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Miley Cyrus (L) performs "Do It" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2 / 27
Taylor Swift presents the Video Vanguard Award to Kanye West at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift presents the Video Vanguard Award to Kanye West at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Taylor Swift presents the Video Vanguard Award to Kanye West at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3 / 27
Tyler Joseph (L) of Twenty One Pilots perform a medley of songs with A$AP Rocky at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tyler Joseph (L) of Twenty One Pilots perform a medley of songs with A$AP Rocky at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Tyler Joseph (L) of Twenty One Pilots perform a medley of songs with A$AP Rocky at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4 / 27
Nicki Minaj accepts the award for best hip hop video for "Anaconda" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicki Minaj accepts the award for best hip hop video for "Anaconda" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Nicki Minaj accepts the award for best hip hop video for "Anaconda" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5 / 27
Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for "Bad Blood" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for "Bad Blood" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for "Bad Blood" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6 / 27
Mark Ronson (R) and Bruno Mars (holding trophy) accept the award for best male video for "Uptown Funk" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Ronson (R) and Bruno Mars (holding trophy) accept the award for best male video for "Uptown Funk" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Mark Ronson (R) and Bruno Mars (holding trophy) accept the award for best male video for "Uptown Funk" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7 / 27
Kanye West pauses as he speaks while accepting the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kanye West pauses as he speaks while accepting the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Kanye West pauses as he speaks while accepting the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8 / 27
Show host Miley Cyrus speaks on stage at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show host Miley Cyrus speaks on stage at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Show host Miley Cyrus speaks on stage at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9 / 27
Justin Bieber reacts as he finishes performing a medley of songs at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Justin Bieber reacts as he finishes performing a medley of songs at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Justin Bieber reacts as he finishes performing a medley of songs at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10 / 27
Rap artist Nicki Minaj (with microphone) performs "Trini Dem Girls" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rap artist Nicki Minaj (with microphone) performs "Trini Dem Girls" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Rap artist Nicki Minaj (with microphone) performs "Trini Dem Girls" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
11 / 27
Show host Miley Cyrus (L) speaks on stage as an image of her from a previous VMA Awards is shown on a large screen at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show host Miley Cyrus (L) speaks on stage as an image of her from a previous VMA Awards is shown on a large screen at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Show host Miley Cyrus (L) speaks on stage as an image of her from a previous VMA Awards is shown on a large screen at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
12 / 27
The Weeknd performs "Can't Feel My Face" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Weeknd performs "Can't Feel My Face" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
The Weeknd performs "Can't Feel My Face" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
13 / 27
Bruno Mars takes the stage to accept the award for best male video for "Uptown Funk" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bruno Mars takes the stage to accept the award for best male video for "Uptown Funk" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Bruno Mars takes the stage to accept the award for best male video for "Uptown Funk" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
14 / 27
Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15 / 27
O'Shea Jackson Jr. (L) and Ice Cube present the award for video of the year at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

O'Shea Jackson Jr. (L) and Ice Cube present the award for video of the year at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
O'Shea Jackson Jr. (L) and Ice Cube present the award for video of the year at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
16 / 27
Show host Miley Cyrus speaks on stage at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show host Miley Cyrus speaks on stage at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Show host Miley Cyrus speaks on stage at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
17 / 27
Taylor Swift reacts as she heads to the stage to accept the award for best female video for "Blank Space" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift reacts as she heads to the stage to accept the award for best female video for "Blank Space" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Taylor Swift reacts as she heads to the stage to accept the award for best female video for "Blank Space" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
18 / 27
Singer Nick Jonas performs on the carpet at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Nick Jonas performs on the carpet at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Singer Nick Jonas performs on the carpet at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
19 / 27
The Weeknd performs "Can't Feel My Face" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Weeknd performs "Can't Feel My Face" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
The Weeknd performs "Can't Feel My Face" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
20 / 27
Miley Cyrus performs "Do It" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Miley Cyrus performs "Do It" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Miley Cyrus performs "Do It" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
21 / 27
Singer Britney Spears presents the award for best male video at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Britney Spears presents the award for best male video at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Singer Britney Spears presents the award for best male video at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
22 / 27
Nicki Minaj (L) and presenter Rebel Wilson dance as Minaj accepts the award for best hip hop video at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicki Minaj (L) and presenter Rebel Wilson dance as Minaj accepts the award for best hip hop video at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Nicki Minaj (L) and presenter Rebel Wilson dance as Minaj accepts the award for best hip hop video at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
23 / 27
Rita Ora (L) and Emily Ratajkowski announce the artist to watch is Fetty Wap (not present) at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rita Ora (L) and Emily Ratajkowski announce the artist to watch is Fetty Wap (not present) at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Rita Ora (L) and Emily Ratajkowski announce the artist to watch is Fetty Wap (not present) at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
24 / 27
Miley Cyrus is interviewed backstage while smoking what she referred to as a joint, during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Miley Cyrus is interviewed backstage while smoking what she referred to as a joint, during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Miley Cyrus is interviewed backstage while smoking what she referred to as a joint, during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
25 / 27
Justin Bieber (C) performs a medley of songs at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Justin Bieber (C) performs a medley of songs at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Justin Bieber (C) performs a medley of songs at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
26 / 27
Show host Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show host Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Show host Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
27 / 27
