MTV Video Music Awards
Taylor Swift (L) performs "Bad Blood" with Nicki Minaj at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miley Cyrus (L) performs "Do It" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift presents the Video Vanguard Award to Kanye West at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tyler Joseph (L) of Twenty One Pilots perform a medley of songs with A$AP Rocky at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj accepts the award for best hip hop video for "Anaconda" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for "Bad Blood" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mark Ronson (R) and Bruno Mars (holding trophy) accept the award for best male video for "Uptown Funk" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kanye West pauses as he speaks while accepting the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Miley Cyrus speaks on stage at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber reacts as he finishes performing a medley of songs at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rap artist Nicki Minaj (with microphone) performs "Trini Dem Girls" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Miley Cyrus (L) speaks on stage as an image of her from a previous VMA Awards is shown on a large screen at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Weeknd performs "Can't Feel My Face" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bruno Mars takes the stage to accept the award for best male video for "Uptown Funk" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
O'Shea Jackson Jr. (L) and Ice Cube present the award for video of the year at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Miley Cyrus speaks on stage at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift reacts as she heads to the stage to accept the award for best female video for "Blank Space" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Nick Jonas performs on the carpet at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The Weeknd performs "Can't Feel My Face" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miley Cyrus performs "Do It" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Britney Spears presents the award for best male video at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj (L) and presenter Rebel Wilson dance as Minaj accepts the award for best hip hop video at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rita Ora (L) and Emily Ratajkowski announce the artist to watch is Fetty Wap (not present) at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miley Cyrus is interviewed backstage while smoking what she referred to as a joint, during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Bieber (C) performs a medley of songs at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
