MTV Video Music Awards red carpet
Singer and show host Miley Cyrus poses as she arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Recording artist Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
TV personality Kim Kardashian and musician Kanye West. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Cara Delevigne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Recording artist Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Britney Spears. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Recording artist Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Designer Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer FKA twigs. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer and show host Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rap artist Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen Lasichanh. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Reality television star Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
TV personality Kelly Osbourne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, musician John Legend. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Internet personality Baddiewinkle. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Brooklyn Beckham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
TV personalities Kris Jenner (L), Kourtney Kardashian (C) and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
TV personality Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rapper Tyga. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Detailed view of recording artist Taylor Swift's shoes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
From left: model Martha Hunt, actress Hailee Steinfeld, model Cara Delevingne, recording artists Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, actress Serayah McNeill and models Lily Aldridge and Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
MTV Video Music Awards
Highlights from the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
New direction for One Direction
Hugely successful boy band One Direction will take a year-long break next year so that members can pursue separate interests.
Highest-paid actresses
The world's top-earning leading ladies this year.
Celebrity cheaters
Famous relationships that ended in scandal.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.