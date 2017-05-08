MTV's rained-out red carpet
A hail and rain storm passes over the red carpet at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The arrivals area covered by hail stones following a storm, forcing the ceremony to move indoors. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The arrivals area covered by hail stones. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Allison Williams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Jourdan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards - Arrivals � Los Angeles, U.S., 07/05/2017 � Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Gal Gadot. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Zac Efron. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Shay Mitchell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Trace Lysette. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Zendaya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
John Cena and Nikki Bella. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Steve Aoki. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Alisha Boe. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Yara Shahidi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ansel Elgort. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Alexandra Daddario. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jordana Brewster. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Millie Bobby Brown. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tori Brixx. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Amy Landecker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Peyton List. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jasmine Sanders. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Gigi Gorgeous. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Zara Larrson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Yara Shahidi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Stef Dawson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi of The Bachelor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Michelle Mitchenor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rapper LL Cool J poses with his wife Simone (L) and one their daughters. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tyrese Gibson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
\Sophia Lillis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Lil Rel Howery. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Asis Kate Dillon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
\DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck with child. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Diego Boneta. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jay Ellis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Television personality Farrah Abraham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tyler Posey on the hail and water soaked red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Hailee Steinfeld arrives in the rain. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
