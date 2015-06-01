Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 1, 2015 | 8:15pm IST

Mubarak HQ destroyed

A toilet is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, June 1, 2015. Egypt began demolishing the building that had housed the headquarters of Mubarak's political party, a symbol of decades of iron-fisted rule. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A toilet is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, June 1, 2015. Egypt began demolishing the building that had housed the headquarters of Mubarak's political party, a symbol of decades of iron-fisted rule. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A toilet is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, June 1, 2015. Egypt began demolishing the building that had housed the headquarters of Mubarak's political party, a symbol of decades of iron-fisted rule. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian workers destroy concrete during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. Egypt began demolishing the building that had housed the headquarters of Mubarak's political party, a symbol of decades of iron-fisted rule. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egyptian workers destroy concrete during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. Egypt began demolishing the building that had housed the headquarters of Mubarak's political party, a symbol of decades of iron-fisted rule. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Egyptian workers destroy concrete during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. Egypt began demolishing the building that had housed the headquarters of Mubarak's political party, a symbol of decades of iron-fisted rule. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A worker walks inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A worker walks inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A worker walks inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy and remove concrete and metal during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy and remove concrete and metal during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy and remove concrete and metal during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy concrete during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy concrete during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy concrete during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A journalist walks inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A journalist walks inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A journalist walks inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy and remove concrete and metal during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy and remove concrete and metal during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy and remove concrete and metal during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The word "Mubarak" is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The word "Mubarak" is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
The word "Mubarak" is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A worker displays a magazine with pictures of Suzanne Mubarak, the wife of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, that he found in an office inside the burnt headquarters of Hosni Mubarak's National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A worker displays a magazine with pictures of Suzanne Mubarak, the wife of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, that he found in an office inside the burnt headquarters of Hosni Mubarak's National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A worker displays a magazine with pictures of Suzanne Mubarak, the wife of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, that he found in an office inside the burnt headquarters of Hosni Mubarak's National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy concrete during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy concrete during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy concrete during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An Egyptian worker is seen during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An Egyptian worker is seen during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
An Egyptian worker is seen during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A destroyed chair is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A destroyed chair is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A destroyed chair is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
India's sizzling summer

India's sizzling summer

