Pictures | Fri Aug 23, 2013

Mubarak released

Egyptian army soldiers and medics escort former president Hosni Mubarak after he arrives at a military hospital in the southern suburb of Maadi on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Egyptian army soldiers and medics escort former president Hosni Mubarak after he arrives at a military hospital in the southern suburb of Maadi on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A supporter of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak holds his poster to celebrate his release and shouts slogans against ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood in front of Maadi military hospital on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A supporter of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak holds his poster to celebrate his release and shouts slogans against ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood in front of Maadi military hospital on the...more

<p>A supporter of former president Hosni Mubarak holds his poster to celebrate as she waits for his release in front of the main gate of Tora prison on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A supporter of former president Hosni Mubarak holds his poster to celebrate as she waits for his release in front of the main gate of Tora prison on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>A soldier stands guard as a helicopter ambulance carrying former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak flies towards Maadi Military Hospital at the southern suburb of Maadi on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A soldier stands guard as a helicopter ambulance carrying former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak flies towards Maadi Military Hospital at the southern suburb of Maadi on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Supporters of former president Hosni Mubarak hold his poster to celebrate his release in front of the main gate of Tora prison on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Supporters of former president Hosni Mubarak hold his poster to celebrate his release in front of the main gate of Tora prison on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak gesture as the helicopter carrying him leaves the Tora prison on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak gesture as the helicopter carrying him leaves the Tora prison on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>Egyptian army soldiers and medics transport former president Hosni Mubarak into an ambulance after he arrives at a military hospital in the southern suburb of Maadi on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Egyptian army soldiers and medics transport former president Hosni Mubarak into an ambulance after he arrives at a military hospital in the southern suburb of Maadi on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Egyptian army soldiers escort the ambulance carrying former president Hosni Mubarak after he arrives at a military hospital in the nearby southern suburb of Maadi on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Egyptian army soldiers escort the ambulance carrying former president Hosni Mubarak after he arrives at a military hospital in the nearby southern suburb of Maadi on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A supporter of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak holds a Mubarak poster to celebrate his release and joins other supporters as they shout slogans against ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood in front of Maadi military hospital at the southern suburb of Maadi on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A supporter of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak holds a Mubarak poster to celebrate his release and joins other supporters as they shout slogans against ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood in front of...more

<p>A supporter of former president Hosni Mubarak holds his poster to celebrate his release in front of the main gate of Tora prison on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A supporter of former president Hosni Mubarak holds his poster to celebrate his release in front of the main gate of Tora prison on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>Workers and visitors are seen at balconies of a military hospital where Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak was transferred, from Tora prison after being released, on the outskirts of Cairo August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Workers and visitors are seen at balconies of a military hospital where Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak was transferred, from Tora prison after being released, on the outskirts of Cairo August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A supporter of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak holds a Mubarak poster to celebrate his release and joins other supporters as they shout slogans against ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood in front of Maadi military hospital at the southern suburb of Maadi on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A supporter of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak holds a Mubarak poster to celebrate his release and joins other supporters as they shout slogans against ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood in front of...more

<p>A supporter of former Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak kisses his poster while celebrating his release, in front of Maadi military hospital at the southern suburb of Maadi on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A supporter of former Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak kisses his poster while celebrating his release, in front of Maadi military hospital at the southern suburb of Maadi on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A supporter of former president Hosni Mubarak celebrates as she waits for his release in front of the main gate of Tora prison on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A supporter of former president Hosni Mubarak celebrates as she waits for his release in front of the main gate of Tora prison on the outskirts of Cairo, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

