MuchMusic Video Awards
Fans wait on the red carpet before the start of the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Fans wait on the red carpet before the start of the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Justin Bieber carries his younger brother Jaxon as he arrives for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Justin Bieber carries his younger brother Jaxon as he arrives for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Justin Bieber carries his younger brother Jaxon as he arrives for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Justin Bieber carries his younger brother Jaxon as he arrives for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Performer Kreesha Turner arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Performer Kreesha Turner arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Kreesha Turner performs as she arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock
Kreesha Turner performs as she arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock
Fans wait to catch a view of celebrities as they arrive for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Fans wait to catch a view of celebrities as they arrive for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Katy Perry arrives with children dressed as characters from her music videos during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock
Katy Perry arrives with children dressed as characters from her music videos during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock
Katy Perry (C) stands with children dressed as characters from her music videos as she arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Katy Perry (C) stands with children dressed as characters from her music videos as she arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Presenter Shenae Grimes from the television program 90210 arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock
Presenter Shenae Grimes from the television program 90210 arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock
Diamond Rings arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Diamond Rings arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Cory Lee arrives for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Cory Lee arrives for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Carly Rae Jepsen rides in a vintage Ford Mustang convertible as she arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Carly Rae Jepsen rides in a vintage Ford Mustang convertible as she arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
MTV personalities Aliya-Jasmine Sovani (L), Paul Lemieux and Sheena Snively (R) arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
MTV personalities Aliya-Jasmine Sovani (L), Paul Lemieux and Sheena Snively (R) arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Keshia Chante arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock
Keshia Chante arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock
Members of the band Marianas Trench arrive on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Members of the band Marianas Trench arrive on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Perez Hilton arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Perez Hilton arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Katy Perry performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Katy Perry performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Katy Perry performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Katy Perry performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Katy Perry holds up the award for international video of the year-artist, for "Last Friday Night," during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Katy Perry holds up the award for international video of the year-artist, for "Last Friday Night," during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Selena Gomez holds up shoes while doing a skit at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Selena Gomez holds up shoes while doing a skit at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Justin Bieber (R) accepts his award from Lauren Toyota for best international video of the year by a Canadian during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Justin Bieber (R) accepts his award from Lauren Toyota for best international video of the year by a Canadian during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Nelly Furtado performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Nelly Furtado performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Carly Rae Jepsen performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Carly Rae Jepsen performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Kelly Clarkson performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Kelly Clarkson performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
LMFAO spray liquid as they perform during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
LMFAO spray liquid as they perform during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
LMFAO performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
LMFAO performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
LMFAO perform during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
LMFAO perform during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Next Slideshows
Bieber "Today"
Singer Justin Bieber performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York.
Engines rev for Cars Land
Disney’s California Adventure Park opens Cars Land, a 12-acre expansion based on Pixar’s movie “Cars.”
Ferragamo at the Louvre
Salvatore Ferragamo's Resort 2013 collection shows in Paris.
Celebrity style: Julianne Hough
The fashion of style of actress, singer and dancer Julianne Hough.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.