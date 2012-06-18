Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 18, 2012 | 9:20pm IST

MuchMusic Video Awards

<p>Fans wait on the red carpet before the start of the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Justin Bieber carries his younger brother Jaxon as he arrives for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Justin Bieber carries his younger brother Jaxon as he arrives for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Performer Kreesha Turner arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Kreesha Turner performs as she arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Fans wait to catch a view of celebrities as they arrive for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Katy Perry arrives with children dressed as characters from her music videos during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Katy Perry (C) stands with children dressed as characters from her music videos as she arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Presenter Shenae Grimes from the television program 90210 arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Diamond Rings arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Cory Lee arrives for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Carly Rae Jepsen rides in a vintage Ford Mustang convertible as she arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>MTV personalities Aliya-Jasmine Sovani (L), Paul Lemieux and Sheena Snively (R) arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Keshia Chante arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Members of the band Marianas Trench arrive on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Perez Hilton arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Katy Perry performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Katy Perry performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Katy Perry holds up the award for international video of the year-artist, for "Last Friday Night," during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Selena Gomez holds up shoes while doing a skit at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Justin Bieber (R) accepts his award from Lauren Toyota for best international video of the year by a Canadian during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Nelly Furtado performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Carly Rae Jepsen performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>Kelly Clarkson performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>LMFAO spray liquid as they perform during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>LMFAO performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

<p>LMFAO perform during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Monday, June 18, 2012

