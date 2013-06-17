Edition:
MuchMusic Video Awards red carpet

<p>Singer Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>MuchMusic VJ Phoebe Dykstra (R) attempts to kiss fellow DJ Lauren Toyota as they arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Irish pop duo Jedward arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Singer Demi Lovato arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Actress Shay Mitchell arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>(L-R) Actors Steve Lund, Greystone Holt, Laura Vandervoort, and Micheal Xavier from the cast of "Bitten" arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Singer Mia Martina arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Pop rock band Marianas Trench, dressed as mermaids, jump on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>The cast of "Degrassi" arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Hip hop artists SonReal (L) and Rich Kidd arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Singer Cody Simpson arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Singers Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Actress Lucy Hale arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Actor Patrick Adams (C) takes a photo of himself with fans on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Actress Naya Rivera arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Actress Brittany Snow arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Actress Laura Vandervoort from the cast of "Bitten" arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>MuchMusic VJ Liz Trinnear arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Singer Austin Mahone arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Actress Megan Merkle arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

