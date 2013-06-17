MuchMusic Video Awards red carpet
Singer Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
MuchMusic VJ Phoebe Dykstra (R) attempts to kiss fellow DJ Lauren Toyota as they arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Irish pop duo Jedward arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer Demi Lovato arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Shay Mitchell arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
(L-R) Actors Steve Lund, Greystone Holt, Laura Vandervoort, and Micheal Xavier from the cast of "Bitten" arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer Mia Martina arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Pop rock band Marianas Trench, dressed as mermaids, jump on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The cast of "Degrassi" arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Hip hop artists SonReal (L) and Rich Kidd arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer Cody Simpson arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singers Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Lucy Hale arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Patrick Adams (C) takes a photo of himself with fans on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Naya Rivera arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Brittany Snow arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Laura Vandervoort from the cast of "Bitten" arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
MuchMusic VJ Liz Trinnear arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer Austin Mahone arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Megan Merkle arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
