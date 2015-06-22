Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 22, 2015 | 6:40am IST

MuchMusic Video Awards red carpet

Rapper Waka Flocka gestures as singer Mia Martina (R) poses at the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Rapper Waka Flocka gestures as singer Mia Martina (R) poses at the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Rapper Waka Flocka gestures as singer Mia Martina (R) poses at the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
1 / 33
Model Chantelle Brown-Young. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Model Chantelle Brown-Young. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Model Chantelle Brown-Young. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
2 / 33
Singer and presenter Ed Sheeran. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Singer and presenter Ed Sheeran. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Singer and presenter Ed Sheeran. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
3 / 33
Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 33
Singer Mia Martina. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Singer Mia Martina. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Singer Mia Martina. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
5 / 33
Singer Carly Rae Jepsen poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Singer Carly Rae Jepsen poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Singer Carly Rae Jepsen poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
6 / 33
Vancouver-based rock band Marianas Trench. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Vancouver-based rock band Marianas Trench. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Vancouver-based rock band Marianas Trench. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
7 / 33
Pop singer Cody Simpson poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Pop singer Cody Simpson poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Pop singer Cody Simpson poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
8 / 33
Singer Tori Kelly. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Singer Tori Kelly. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Singer Tori Kelly. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
9 / 33
Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
10 / 33
Actress Debby Ryan poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Debby Ryan poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Actress Debby Ryan poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
11 / 33
Canadian ice hockey sensation Connor McDavid. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canadian ice hockey sensation Connor McDavid. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Canadian ice hockey sensation Connor McDavid. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
12 / 33
Indie pop band Echosmith. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Indie pop band Echosmith. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Indie pop band Echosmith. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
13 / 33
Actress Katherine McNamara. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Katherine McNamara. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Actress Katherine McNamara. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
14 / 33
Dance music DJ duo Torro Torro. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Dance music DJ duo Torro Torro. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Dance music DJ duo Torro Torro. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
15 / 33
Rock band the Arkells. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Rock band the Arkells. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Rock band the Arkells. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
16 / 33
Hip-Hop artist P. Reign. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Hip-Hop artist P. Reign. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Hip-Hop artist P. Reign. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
17 / 33
Singer Tyler Shaw. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Singer Tyler Shaw. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Singer Tyler Shaw. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
18 / 33
Rock band Fall Out Boy. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Rock band Fall Out Boy. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Rock band Fall Out Boy. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
19 / 33
Actor Tyler Posey. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actor Tyler Posey. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Actor Tyler Posey. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
20 / 33
Chloe Wilde. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Chloe Wilde. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Chloe Wilde. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
21 / 33
Liz Trinnear. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Liz Trinnear. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Liz Trinnear. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
22 / 33
Tyrone Edwards and Liz Trinnear. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tyrone Edwards and Liz Trinnear. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Tyrone Edwards and Liz Trinnear. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
23 / 33
John River. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

John River. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
John River. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
24 / 33
Comedienne Nicole Arbour. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Comedienne Nicole Arbour. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Comedienne Nicole Arbour. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
25 / 33
Jamaican-born singer Omi performs on the red carpet with Toronto Argonauts cheerleaders wearing face masks of musicians. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jamaican-born singer Omi performs on the red carpet with Toronto Argonauts cheerleaders wearing face masks of musicians. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Jamaican-born singer Omi performs on the red carpet with Toronto Argonauts cheerleaders wearing face masks of musicians. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
26 / 33
The Young Wolf Hatchlings. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Young Wolf Hatchlings. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
The Young Wolf Hatchlings. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
27 / 33
Actor Shannon Kook-Chun. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actor Shannon Kook-Chun. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Actor Shannon Kook-Chun. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
28 / 33
Actor Greg Bryk. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actor Greg Bryk. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Actor Greg Bryk. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
29 / 33
Musician Lights. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Musician Lights. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Musician Lights. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
30 / 33
Actress Sarah Hyland and actor Dominic Sherwood. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Sarah Hyland and actor Dominic Sherwood. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Actress Sarah Hyland and actor Dominic Sherwood. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
31 / 33
Fans react to singer Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Fans react to singer Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Fans react to singer Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
32 / 33
Singer Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Singer Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Singer Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Celebrity dads

Celebrity dads

Next Slideshows

Celebrity dads

Celebrity dads

Famous fathers spending time with their kids.

19 Jun 2015
E3 gaming expo

E3 gaming expo

Highlights from the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

18 Jun 2015
Harper Beckham's hand me downs

Harper Beckham's hand me downs

Children's clothes donated by Victoria Beckham, previously worn by her daughter Harper, are going to be auctioned as part of the Fashion Saves Lives sale.

18 Jun 2015
Celebrity portraits

Celebrity portraits

Up close and personal with famous faces.

18 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast