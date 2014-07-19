Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 19, 2014 | 7:10am IST

Mud festival in Korea

A tourist poses for photographs as he plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. About 2 to 3 million domestic and international tourists visit the beach during the annual mud festival, according to the festival organizers. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A tourist poses for photographs as he plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. About 2 to 3 million domestic and international tourists visit the beach during the annual mud festival, according to...more

Saturday, July 19, 2014
A tourist poses for photographs as he plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. About 2 to 3 million domestic and international tourists visit the beach during the annual mud festival, according to the festival organizers. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
1 / 15
A tourist poses for photographs during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A tourist poses for photographs during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Saturday, July 19, 2014
A tourist poses for photographs during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
2 / 15
Tourists attend the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tourists attend the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Saturday, July 19, 2014
Tourists attend the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
3 / 15
A tourist plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A tourist plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Saturday, July 19, 2014
A tourist plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
4 / 15
Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Saturday, July 19, 2014
Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
5 / 15
A couple with colored mud painted on their faces wait in line to get into a mud pool during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A couple with colored mud painted on their faces wait in line to get into a mud pool during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Saturday, July 19, 2014
A couple with colored mud painted on their faces wait in line to get into a mud pool during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
6 / 15
Tourists attend the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tourists attend the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Saturday, July 19, 2014
Tourists attend the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
7 / 15
Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Saturday, July 19, 2014
Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
8 / 15
Tourists take a rest as they attend the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tourists take a rest as they attend the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Saturday, July 19, 2014
Tourists take a rest as they attend the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
9 / 15
Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Saturday, July 19, 2014
Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
10 / 15
Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Saturday, July 19, 2014
Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
11 / 15
A tourist plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A tourist plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Saturday, July 19, 2014
A tourist plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
12 / 15
A tourist plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A tourist plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Saturday, July 19, 2014
A tourist plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
13 / 15
Tourists' feet are pictured as they wait in line to get into a mud pool during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tourists' feet are pictured as they wait in line to get into a mud pool during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Saturday, July 19, 2014
Tourists' feet are pictured as they wait in line to get into a mud pool during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
14 / 15
Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Saturday, July 19, 2014
Tourists play in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

The best of India and Indians this week.

18 Jul 2014
Life in South Sudan

Life in South Sudan

Daily life for residents of a country wracked with political turmoil and ethnic tension.

18 Jul 2014
Earth from space

Earth from space

Stunning views from the International Space Station.

17 Jul 2014
Celebrating the rains

Celebrating the rains

A look at how people welcome monsoon showers in India as the sizzling summer heat gives way to rains of relief.

17 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast