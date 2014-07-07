Mud Olympics
A participant gets a shower after a handball match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Players fight for the ball during a soccer match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A participant kicks the ball during a handball match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A participant smiles as he comes up with a flag after a handball match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Participants lie in the mud to break the world record for total number of 'mud angels' at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A participant reacts during a soccer match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A participant jumps in the mud as he takes part in the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A participant throws the ball during a handball match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A participant takes a shower after attempting to break the world record for total number of 'mud angels' at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. During the event, participants also join in other games including soccer, handball and volleyball. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Participants celebrate after their handball match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A participant takes a shower after attempting to break the world record for total number of 'mud angels' at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A participant reacts during a handball match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A participant takes a shower after attempting to break the world record for total number of 'mud angels' at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Participants compete for the ball during a handball match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A participant takes a shower after their handball match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Players fight for the ball during a soccer match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A participant smiles after attempting to break the world record for total number of 'mud angels' at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A participant smiles as he takes part in an attempt to break the world record for total number of 'mud angels' at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A participant gestures while taking a shower after attempting to break the world record for total number of 'mud angels' at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A combination of photos shows participants attending the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen