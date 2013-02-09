Mud rush race
Competitors jump over a fire pit during the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km (72 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km (4 mile) course strewn with obstacles including mud traps, barbed wire, streams and fire pits, organisers said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A competitor reaches out her hand after falling as she tries to crawl through a mud trap under razor wire during the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km (72 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km (4 mile) course strewn with obstacles including mud traps, barbed wire, streams and fire pits, organisers said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Competitors wearing fancy dress costumes crawl through a mud trap under razor wire during the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km (72 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km (4 mile) course strewn with obstacles including mud traps, barbed wire, streams and fire pits, organisers said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A competitor emerges after crossing a stream during the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km (72 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km (4 mile) course strewn with obstacles including mud traps, barbed wire, streams and fire pits, organisers said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A competitor falls as she tries to cross a mud trap during the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km (72 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km (4 mile) course strewn with obstacles including mud traps, barbed wire, streams and fire pits, organisers said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Competitors pose for a picture while drinking beer after completing the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km (72 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km (4 mile) course strewn with obstacles including mud traps, barbed wire, streams and fire pits, organisers said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A competitor laughs with mud on her face after completing the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km (72 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km (4 mile) course strewn with obstacles including mud traps, barbed wire, streams and fire pits, organisers said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Competitors cool off under sprinklers after completing the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km (72 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km (4 mile) course strewn with obstacles including mud traps, barbed wire, streams and fire pits, organisers said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A competitor somersaults over a fire pit during the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km (72 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km (4 mile) course strewn with obstacles including mud traps, barbed wire, streams and fire pits, organisers said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A competitor cools off under a sprinkler after completing the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km (72 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km (4 mile) course strewn with obstacles including mud traps, barbed wire, streams and fire pits, organisers said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
