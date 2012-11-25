Muharram in India
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner prepares hot coals for fire walking during Muharram in the lead up to Ashura in Khanda, west of Srinagar, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Muslim boy pauses while flagellating his head during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslims mourners attend a ceremony during Muharram in the lead up to Ashura in Khanda, west of Srinagar, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Women mourn as Shi'ite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Kashmiri Muslim girls attend a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri Muslim boys beat themselves with chains as elders beat their chests during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri mourners try to touch a glass case containing a copy of the Koran during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri people watch the Muharram procession from the window of a house in Srinagar November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri Muslim boy flagellates his head with knives tied to chains during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri Muslim girl watches from behind a fence during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Blood drips from the nose of a Kashmiri Muslim boy while he flagellates his head during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri women watch a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves with knives tied to chains during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim flagellates his head with knives tied to chains during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri Muslim girl wears a headband which reads "Oh Hussein" during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
People try to touch the face of a horse, symbolising the horse of Imam Hussein during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri Muslims women sit as they watch a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslims boys flagellate themselves with knives tied to chains during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Shi'ite Muslim beats his chest during a Muharram procession in Chennai November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A Shi'ite Muslim breathes fire during a Muharram procession in Ahmedabad November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Shi'ite Muslim boy flagellates himself with a razor tied to a rope a Muharram procession in Chennai November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Shi'ite Muslims carry a "Tazia", or a replica of the coffin of Imam Hussein, during a Muharram procession in Allahabad November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession in Mumbai November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession in Mumbai November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Shi'ite Muslim watches another flagellate himself during a Muharram procession in Mumbai November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession in Mumbai November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Shi'ite Muslim has the blood washed off his back after flagellating himself during a Muharram procession in Mumbai November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Shi'ite Muslim mourns as others flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Mumbai November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
