Pictures | Fri Nov 15, 2013

Muharram in India

<p>People watch a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim man holds knives before flagellating himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates himself as people watch from atop a roof during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim boy flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim man helps his son as he prepares to flagellate himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Shia Muslims beat their chests during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Shia Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Shia Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, November 13, 2013. UTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Kashmiri Shia Muslim mourners shout religious slogans as they try to hold a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A Kashmiri Shia Muslim boy cuts himself with a knife during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Shia Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim prepares to hit his head with a sword as others watch during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves as others watch during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Shi'ite Muslims hit their foreheads with knives as others watch during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim (R) is stopped by others after he badly flagellated himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim boy wearing a scarf which reads "Oh Hussein" rests on the shoulder of a man as other boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the southern Indian city of Chennai November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

