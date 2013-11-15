Muharram in India
People watch a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Shi'ite Muslim man holds knives before flagellating himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates himself as people watch from atop a roof during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Shi'ite Muslim boy flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Shi'ite Muslim man helps his son as he prepares to flagellate himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Shia Muslims beat their chests during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Shia Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Shia Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, November 13, 2013. UTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Kashmiri Shia Muslim mourners shout religious slogans as they try to hold a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Shia Muslim boy cuts himself with a knife during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Shia Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Shi'ite Muslim prepares to hit his head with a sword as others watch during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves as others watch during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Shi'ite Muslims hit their foreheads with knives as others watch during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Shi'ite Muslim (R) is stopped by others after he badly flagellated himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Shi'ite Muslim boy wearing a scarf which reads "Oh Hussein" rests on the shoulder of a man as other boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the southern Indian city of Chennai November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu more
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
