Muharram mourning in India
A Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Bengaluru, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners attend a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Shi'ite muslim mourner is sprayed with rose water after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Mumbai, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim women watch a Muharram procession marking Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim women watch a Muharram procession marking Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim bleeds after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Shi'ite Muslim mourners beat their chests during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Shi'ite Muslims distribute drinks from a truck during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Shi'ite Muslim mourners beat their chests during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Shi'ite Muslim mourners flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Shi'ite Muslim mourners flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
Dussehra celebrations in India
Pictures of people celebrating the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival in different parts of India.
China's food factories
Inside the food factories that are part of China's massive manufacturing sector.
Durga Puja festival ends
Pictures from the last day of Durga Puja festival from various parts of India.
India this week
Our best photographs from India this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.