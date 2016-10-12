Edition:
Muharram mourning in India

A Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Bengaluru, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners attend a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Shi'ite muslim mourner is sprayed with rose water after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Mumbai, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim women watch a Muharram procession marking Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim women watch a Muharram procession marking Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim bleeds after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Shi'ite Muslim mourners beat their chests during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Shi'ite Muslims distribute drinks from a truck during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Shi'ite Muslim mourners beat their chests during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Shi'ite Muslim mourners flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Shi'ite Muslim mourners flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

