India
Pictures | Sat Oct 24, 2015 | 10:45pm IST

Muharram processions in India

Shi'ite Muslims are seen through the window pane of a parked car as they gather to receive free drinking water during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Delhi, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A man performs with fire during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Ahmedabad, October 24, 2015. A REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Shi'ite Muslim mourners beat their chests during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Delhi, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Shi'ite Muslim mourners beat their chests during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Delhi, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Shi'ite Muslim women mourn during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Delhi, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Shi'ite Muslim women mourn during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Delhi, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Shi'ite Muslims mourn during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Delhi, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Shi'ite Muslim mourners beat their chests during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Delhi, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Shi'ite Muslim mourners beat their chests as women watch a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Shi'ite Muslim boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A Shi'ite Muslim boy shouts religious slogans after flagellating himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Bengaluru, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A Shi'ite Muslim walks over burning coal during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Bengaluru, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
