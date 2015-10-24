Muharram processions in India
Shi'ite Muslims are seen through the window pane of a parked car as they gather to receive free drinking water during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Delhi, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man performs with fire during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Ahmedabad, October 24, 2015. A REUTERS/Amit Dave
Shi'ite Muslim mourners beat their chests during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Delhi, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Shi'ite Muslim mourners beat their chests during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Delhi, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Shi'ite Muslim women mourn during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Delhi, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Shi'ite Muslim women mourn during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Delhi, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Shi'ite Muslims mourn during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Delhi, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Shi'ite Muslim mourners beat their chests during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Delhi, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Shi'ite Muslim mourners beat their chests as women watch a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Shi'ite Muslim boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Shi'ite Muslim boy shouts religious slogans after flagellating himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Bengaluru, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Shi'ite Muslim walks over burning coal during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Bengaluru, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Next Slideshows
Barefoot migrants
Undertaking the treacherous journey to Europe without shoes.
Sculptures by the sea
Sydney's coastal walk has been transformed into a temporary sculpture park, billed as the largest free sculpture exhibition in the world.
Celebrating Durga
The Durga Puja festival, being celebrated from October 19 to 22 2015, is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus.
Dussehra: Triumph of good over evil
Hindus celebrate Dussehra to commemorate the triumph of Hindu god Rama over Ravana.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.