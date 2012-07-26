Edition:
Multiple exposure at the Games

<p>Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>Valeriia Maksiuta of Israel attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>Thi Ha Thanh Phan of Vietnam attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>Danell Leyva of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>South Korea's Kim Soo-myun rotates above the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before the 2012 London Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>Lauren Mitchell of Australia attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>Chinese gymnast Teng Haibin works out on the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before the 2012 London Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>Zoi Mafalda Marques de Lima of Portugal attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova serves during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

