Multiple exposure at the Games
Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Valeriia Maksiuta of Israel attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Thi Ha Thanh Phan of Vietnam attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Danell Leyva of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
South Korea's Kim Soo-myun rotates above the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before the 2012 London Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lauren Mitchell of Australia attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Chinese gymnast Teng Haibin works out on the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before the 2012 London Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Zoi Mafalda Marques de Lima of Portugal attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova serves during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
