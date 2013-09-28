Edition:
Mumbai apartment block collapse

<p>Rescue crew members watch as others use excavators to scour the debris for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue crew members watch as others use excavators to scour the debris for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A rescue worker calls for a stretcher as others search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A rescue worker calls for a stretcher as others search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A paramedic looks out from an ambulance as rescue operations continue for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A paramedic looks out from an ambulance as rescue operations continue for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue crew members search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue crew members search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Rescue workers recover a body from the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Rescue workers recover a body from the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Rescue workers recover a body from the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Rescue workers recover a body from the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A rescue worker holds a suitcase of a resident at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A rescue worker holds a suitcase of a resident at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue workers carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue workers carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A survivor who was rescued from the rubble sits inside an ambulance at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A survivor who was rescued from the rubble sits inside an ambulance at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue crews search for survivors the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue crews search for survivors the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A woman prays for her relatives trapped under the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A woman prays for her relatives trapped under the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue workers carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue workers carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescue workers carry a girl who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescue workers carry a girl who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

