Mumbai apartment block collapse
Rescue crew members watch as others use excavators to scour the debris for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crew members watch as others use excavators to scour the debris for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rescue worker calls for a stretcher as others search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rescue worker calls for a stretcher as others search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A paramedic looks out from an ambulance as rescue operations continue for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A paramedic looks out from an ambulance as rescue operations continue for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crew members search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crew members search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Rescue workers recover a body from the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Rescue workers recover a body from the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Rescue workers recover a body from the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Rescue workers recover a body from the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rescue worker holds a suitcase of a resident at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rescue worker holds a suitcase of a resident at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A survivor who was rescued from the rubble sits inside an ambulance at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A survivor who was rescued from the rubble sits inside an ambulance at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman prays for her relatives trapped under the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman prays for her relatives trapped under the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers carry a girl who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers carry a girl who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
A look at our top photos for the past week.
Trains to nowhere
Despite ambitious plans to lay new railroads in Brazil, not a single mile has been laid, leaving little used railroads more than 100 years old as some of the...
India this week
Pictures that caught our eyes during the past week.
Mumbai building collapse
A five-story apartment block collapses in the Indian city's financial district.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.