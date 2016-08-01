Edition:
India
Mon Aug 1, 2016 | 12:50pm IST

Mumbai building collapse

Rescuers pull out a sniffer dog at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
Residents watch as rescue workers search for victims after a residential building collapsed on the outskirts of Mumbai, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
