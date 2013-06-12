Edition:
Mumbai building collapse

<p>Rescue workers search for survivors trapped under the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in central Mumbai June 11, 2013. At least five people were killed and six were injured when a section of a building collapsed in central Mumbai, local media reported. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers search for survivors trapped under the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in central Mumbai June 11, 2013. At least five people were killed and six were injured when a section of a building collapsed in central Mumbai, local media reported. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Rescue workers search for survivors trapped under the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in central Mumbai June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Rescue workers search for survivors trapped under debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in central Mumbai June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Rescue workers recover a body from the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building in central Mumbai June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>An excavator is used to move debris as rescue workers search through rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai early June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Rescue workers search through rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai early June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Rescue workers stand amid rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai early June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Rescue workers search through rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai early June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Onlookers watch as as excavators work to clear rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A man stands on a pile of rubble as excavators work at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Excavators work to clear rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A man stands on a pile of rubble as excavators work at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

