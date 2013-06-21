Mumbai building collapse
Rescue workers use excavators to scour the debris for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts Mumbai June 21, 2013. At least nine people were killed and 14 injured when the building collapsed in the early hours on Friday, local media reported. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A resident walks in the rain over the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers use excavators to scour the debris for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
People holding umbrellas gather in the rain on the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A resident receives help while carrying her possessions recovered from the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A resident gestures while searching for his belongings amid the debris of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers use an excavator to scour through the debris of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Monsoon rain clouds gather as rescue workers use excavators to scour the debris for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
