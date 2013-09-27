Mumbai building collapse
Rescue workers carry a girl who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers carry a girl who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A survivor who was rescued from the rubble sits inside an ambulance at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A survivor who was rescued from the rubble sits inside an ambulance at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives of residents trapped under the rubble react at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives of residents trapped under the rubble react at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rescue worker holds a suitcase of a resident at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rescue worker holds a suitcase of a resident at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman prays for her relatives trapped under the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman prays for her relatives trapped under the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Inside Google
Behind the scenes at Google Inc.
Evicted from the forest
Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers are evicted from a privately-owned forest in Brazil.
Russian war games
Russian and allied forces participate in military exercises in the Urals and Belarus.
The Syrian Front
Recent images from the frontlines in Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.