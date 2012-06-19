Mumbai fashion week auditions
An aspiring model has her height measured during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. The fashion week will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An aspiring model has her height measured during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. The fashion week will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Aspiring models speak to each other while holding "comp cards", or promotional photos of themselves, during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7....more
Aspiring models speak to each other while holding "comp cards", or promotional photos of themselves, during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Aspiring models wait for the results of the selection process during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Aspiring models wait for the results of the selection process during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Aspiring models wait for the results of the selection process during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Aspiring models wait for the results of the selection process during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Aspiring models line-up to present themselves on a runway during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Aspiring models line-up to present themselves on a runway during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An aspiring model holds her "comp card" or collection of promotional photos, as she waits to register for auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7....more
An aspiring model holds her "comp card" or collection of promotional photos, as she waits to register for auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An aspiring model walks down a runway during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An aspiring model walks down a runway during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Next Slideshows
Great British food
A menu of oddly named and sometimes oddly tasting traditional British dishes await adventurous diners visiting London for the Olympic Games.
Crossing the Mexico-US Border
A look at the lives of migrants and the quest to cross the Mexico-U.S. Border for a better life.
Plus-size beauty pageant
Sixteen women compete in the annual "Fat and Beautiful" beauty pageant, which requires contestants to weigh over 176 pounds (80 kilograms).
The king of fruits
A look at India's love affair with mangoes.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.