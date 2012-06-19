Edition:
Mumbai fashion week auditions

<p>An aspiring model has her height measured during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. The fashion week will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Aspiring models speak to each other while holding "comp cards", or promotional photos of themselves, during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Aspiring models wait for the results of the selection process during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Aspiring models wait for the results of the selection process during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Aspiring models line-up to present themselves on a runway during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>An aspiring model holds her "comp card" or collection of promotional photos, as she waits to register for auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>An aspiring model walks down a runway during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. India's fashion and trade event will be held from August 3 to 7. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

