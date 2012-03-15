Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 15, 2012 | 1:15pm IST

Mumbai fight night

<p>Sangram Bhakre (R), a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, fights during a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. First started around three years ago by Full Contact Championship (FCC), a company founded to promote mixed martial arts, fight nights are slowly gaining popularity in India, a nation where people traditionally have had no inclination to pay money to watch somebody be physically beaten in front of them. But increasing globalisation, and years of growing up watching overseas professional wrestling broadcasts, have given younger Indians a taste for seeing the real thing themselves. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sangram Bhakre (R), a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, fights during a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. First started around three years ago by Full Contact Championship (FCC), a company founded to promote mixed martial arts,...more

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Sangram Bhakre (R), a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, fights during a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. First started around three years ago by Full Contact Championship (FCC), a company founded to promote mixed martial arts, fight nights are slowly gaining popularity in India, a nation where people traditionally have had no inclination to pay money to watch somebody be physically beaten in front of them. But increasing globalisation, and years of growing up watching overseas professional wrestling broadcasts, have given younger Indians a taste for seeing the real thing themselves. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 16
<p>A ring girl displays a placard before the start of a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A ring girl displays a placard before the start of a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, March 15, 2012

A ring girl displays a placard before the start of a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 16
<p>Amjad Khan, a 30-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, is treated by a doctor after a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Amjad Khan, a 30-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, is treated by a doctor after a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Amjad Khan, a 30-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, is treated by a doctor after a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
3 / 16
<p>Members of the audience react as they watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Members of the audience react as they watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Members of the audience react as they watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 16
<p>Amjad Khan, a 30-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, rests after a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Amjad Khan, a 30-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, rests after a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Amjad Khan, a 30-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, rests after a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
5 / 16
<p>Members of the audience react as they watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Members of the audience react as they watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Members of the audience react as they watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
6 / 16
<p>Sangram Bhakre (L), a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, gestures after winning a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sangram Bhakre (L), a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, gestures after winning a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Sangram Bhakre (L), a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, gestures after winning a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
7 / 16
<p>Members of the audience react as they watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Members of the audience react as they watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Members of the audience react as they watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
8 / 16
<p>A referee stops a fight as he stands near Amjad Khan, a 30-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, who fell down during the bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A referee stops a fight as he stands near Amjad Khan, a 30-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, who fell down during the bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, March 15, 2012

A referee stops a fight as he stands near Amjad Khan, a 30-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, who fell down during the bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
9 / 16
<p>People watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

People watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, March 15, 2012

People watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
10 / 16
<p>Sangram Bhakre, a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, speaks to his coach on a mobile phone after winning a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sangram Bhakre, a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, speaks to his coach on a mobile phone after winning a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Sangram Bhakre, a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, speaks to his coach on a mobile phone after winning a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
11 / 16
<p>Vinayak More, a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, rests backstage with his friends after losing a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Vinayak More, a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, rests backstage with his friends after losing a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Vinayak More, a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, rests backstage with his friends after losing a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
12 / 16
<p>Nitin Gaekwad, a 24-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, attends a practice session at a local club in Kolhapur, about 400 km (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Nitin Gaekwad, a 24-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, attends a practice session at a local club in Kolhapur, about 400 km (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Nitin Gaekwad, a 24-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, attends a practice session at a local club in Kolhapur, about 400 km (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
13 / 16
<p>A picture of Sangram Bhakre, a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, is seen on a wall as he speaks to his mother inside their house in Kolhapur, about 400 km (250 miles) south of Mumbai, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A picture of Sangram Bhakre, a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, is seen on a wall as he speaks to his mother inside their house in Kolhapur, about 400 km (250 miles) south of Mumbai, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, March 15, 2012

A picture of Sangram Bhakre, a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, is seen on a wall as he speaks to his mother inside their house in Kolhapur, about 400 km (250 miles) south of Mumbai, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
14 / 16
<p>Sangram Bhakre, a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, wraps his hands with bandage before a practice session inside a local club in Kolhapur, about 400 km (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sangram Bhakre, a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, wraps his hands with bandage before a practice session inside a local club in Kolhapur, about 400 km (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Sangram Bhakre, a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, wraps his hands with bandage before a practice session inside a local club in Kolhapur, about 400 km (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
15 / 16
<p>Sangram Bhakre (L), a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, speaks to a fellow fighter before a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sangram Bhakre (L), a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, speaks to a fellow fighter before a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Sangram Bhakre (L), a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, speaks to a fellow fighter before a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Budget architects over the years

Budget architects over the years

Next Slideshows

Budget architects over the years

Budget architects over the years

Snapshots of men and women behind India's annual railway and union budget.

15 Mar 2012
Israel-Gaza conflict flareup

Israel-Gaza conflict flareup

A truce between Israel and militant groups in the Gaza Strip is tested with a bout of further rocket fire from Palestinian militants being met with Israeli air...

15 Mar 2012
Belgian bus crash kills mostly children

Belgian bus crash kills mostly children

A bus carrying a Belgian school party home from a ski trip crashed into the wall of a tunnel in Switzerland killing 28 people, mostly children.

15 Mar 2012
Santorum's Southern surge

Santorum's Southern surge

Rick Santorum won a pair of crucial Deep South primaries on Tuesday, taking control of the party's conservative wing in the presidential race and dealing a...

14 Mar 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast