Mumbai Monorail
A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Mumbai Monorail passes over a highway in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Mumbai Monorail passes over a highway in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Mumbai Monorail passes through a industrial area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Mumbai Monorail passes through a industrial area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Mount Sinabung erupts
Indonesia's Mount Sinabung continues its eruption.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Lunar New Year celebrations
Ringing in the Year of the Horse.
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the month of January.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.