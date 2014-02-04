Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 4, 2014 | 12:40pm IST

Mumbai Monorail

<p>A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 6
<p>A Mumbai Monorail passes over a highway in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A Mumbai Monorail passes over a highway in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

A Mumbai Monorail passes over a highway in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 6
<p>A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
3 / 6
<p>A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 6
<p>A Mumbai Monorail passes through a industrial area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A Mumbai Monorail passes through a industrial area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

A Mumbai Monorail passes through a industrial area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
5 / 6
<p>A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

A Mumbai Monorail passes through a residential area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Mount Sinabung erupts

Mount Sinabung erupts

Next Slideshows

Mount Sinabung erupts

Mount Sinabung erupts

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung continues its eruption.

04 Feb 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

01 Feb 2014
Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

Ringing in the Year of the Horse.

01 Feb 2014
Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the month of January.

01 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures