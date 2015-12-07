Mumbai slum blaze
Residents attempt to salvage belongings from gutted hutments in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim after a fire occurred in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Residents attempt to extinguish a fire in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman cries as she stands on debris from her gutted hut after a fire occurred in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman attempts to extinguish a fire in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man stands on debris from his gutted hut after a fire occurred in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman attempts to salvage her belongings from a gutted hut in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A woman cries as she sits on debris from her gutted hut after a fire occurred in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents attempt to salvage belongings from gutted hutments in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A firefighter attempts to extinguish a fire in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
