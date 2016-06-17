Edition:
Mumbai vigil for Orlando victims

A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A participant ties a flower during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A participant holds a candle during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Participants hug each other behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A participant ties a flower during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A girl wearing rainbow colours sandals particpates in a vigil in Mumbai, India, in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A man wearing a rainbow flag participates in a vigil in Mumbai, India, in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
