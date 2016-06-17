Mumbai vigil for Orlando victims
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A participant ties a flower during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A participant holds a candle during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Participants hug each other behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A participant ties a flower during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl wearing rainbow colours sandals particpates in a vigil in Mumbai, India, in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man wearing a rainbow flag participates in a vigil in Mumbai, India, in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Floating Pier art
A huge yellow installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev criss-crosses Lake Iseo in northern Italy.
Atop Europe's tallest sand dune
People walk along the Dune of Pilat, the tallest sand dune in Europe, near Bordeaux, France.
Shanghai Disney Resort opens
Boasting the Magic Kingdom's tallest fairytale castle and longest musical parade, Walt Disney's Shanghai park is its biggest overseas outpost.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.