Tue Oct 16, 2012 | 8:35pm IST

Mumbai’s ancient taxis

A driver waits for customers in front of an apartment building in his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai's suburbs, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A driver waits for customers in front of an apartment building in his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai's suburbs, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A driver waits for customers in front of an apartment building in his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai's suburbs, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A driver waits for customers in his Premier Padmini taxi on Marine Drive in Mumbai October 2, 2012. The Premier Padmini was manufactured in India by Premier Automobiles from 1964 to 2000 and is based on the design of Fiat's 1100-series cars from the 1960s. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A driver waits for customers in his Premier Padmini taxi on Marine Drive in Mumbai October 2, 2012. The Premier Padmini was manufactured in India by Premier Automobiles from 1964 to 2000 and is based on the design of Fiat's 1100-series cars from the...more

A driver waits for customers in his Premier Padmini taxi on Marine Drive in Mumbai October 2, 2012. The Premier Padmini was manufactured in India by Premier Automobiles from 1964 to 2000 and is based on the design of Fiat's 1100-series cars from the 1960s. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A goat walks past a mechanic sitting inside a Premier Padmini taxi before it's scrapped at a scrap yard in Mumbai October 1, 2012. The vehicle quickly became the iconic workhorse in Mumbai's fleet of black and yellow taxis until economic liberalisation in the 1990s allowed different makes and models to be produced in India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A goat walks past a mechanic sitting inside a Premier Padmini taxi before it's scrapped at a scrap yard in Mumbai October 1, 2012. The vehicle quickly became the iconic workhorse in Mumbai's fleet of black and yellow taxis until economic...more

A goat walks past a mechanic sitting inside a Premier Padmini taxi before it's scrapped at a scrap yard in Mumbai October 1, 2012. The vehicle quickly became the iconic workhorse in Mumbai's fleet of black and yellow taxis until economic liberalisation in the 1990s allowed different makes and models to be produced in India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A driver stands amid parked taxis near Santa Cruz domestic airport in Mumbai October 12, 2012. With a government order banning taxis over 25 years old, the number of Premier Padmini taxis has begun to dwindle and, in a few years, they will be gone from Mumbai's streets altogether. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A driver stands amid parked taxis near Santa Cruz domestic airport in Mumbai October 12, 2012. With a government order banning taxis over 25 years old, the number of Premier Padmini taxis has begun to dwindle and, in a few years, they will be gone...more

A driver stands amid parked taxis near Santa Cruz domestic airport in Mumbai October 12, 2012. With a government order banning taxis over 25 years old, the number of Premier Padmini taxis has begun to dwindle and, in a few years, they will be gone from Mumbai's streets altogether. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Drivers and mechanics of Premier Padmini taxis gather together at a workshop in Mumbai October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Drivers and mechanics of Premier Padmini taxis gather together at a workshop in Mumbai October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Drivers and mechanics of Premier Padmini taxis gather together at a workshop in Mumbai October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Vinay, 30, a taxi driver, looks out from his Premier Padmini taxi as he waits at a signal during rush hour in Mumbai October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Vinay, 30, a taxi driver, looks out from his Premier Padmini taxi as he waits at a signal during rush hour in Mumbai October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Vinay, 30, a taxi driver, looks out from his Premier Padmini taxi as he waits at a signal during rush hour in Mumbai October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A Premier Padmini taxi travels along Marine Drive in Mumbai October 2, 2012. Local media estimates put Mumbai's current taxi fleet at about 51,000 vehicles, of which it is estimated that about 8,000 vehicles are over 25 years old. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A Premier Padmini taxi travels along Marine Drive in Mumbai October 2, 2012. Local media estimates put Mumbai's current taxi fleet at about 51,000 vehicles, of which it is estimated that about 8,000 vehicles are over 25 years old. REUTERS/Vivek...more

A Premier Padmini taxi travels along Marine Drive in Mumbai October 2, 2012. Local media estimates put Mumbai's current taxi fleet at about 51,000 vehicles, of which it is estimated that about 8,000 vehicles are over 25 years old. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A de-registered Premier Padmini taxi is pictured covered in dust with love hearts etched on its windows inside a scrapyard in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A de-registered Premier Padmini taxi is pictured covered in dust with love hearts etched on its windows inside a scrapyard in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A de-registered Premier Padmini taxi is pictured covered in dust with love hearts etched on its windows inside a scrapyard in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A taxi driver takes an afternoon nap with his hand on the steering wheel of his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A taxi driver takes an afternoon nap with his hand on the steering wheel of his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A taxi driver takes an afternoon nap with his hand on the steering wheel of his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A taxi driver takes an afternoon nap next to his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A taxi driver takes an afternoon nap next to his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A taxi driver takes an afternoon nap next to his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A taxi driver sits inside his Permier Padmini taxi with his blue light switched on as he waits for customers in the rain near Mumbai's Chhatrapathi Shivaji railway station October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A taxi driver sits inside his Permier Padmini taxi with his blue light switched on as he waits for customers in the rain near Mumbai's Chhatrapathi Shivaji railway station October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A taxi driver sits inside his Permier Padmini taxi with his blue light switched on as he waits for customers in the rain near Mumbai's Chhatrapathi Shivaji railway station October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A taxi driver looks out of his Premier Padmini taxi while stuck in traffic in a slum in Mumbai October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A taxi driver looks out of his Premier Padmini taxi while stuck in traffic in a slum in Mumbai October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A taxi driver looks out of his Premier Padmini taxi while stuck in traffic in a slum in Mumbai October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A taxi driver sleeps on the boot of his Premier Padmini taxi at a taxi park in Mumbai October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A taxi driver sleeps on the boot of his Premier Padmini taxi at a taxi park in Mumbai October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A taxi driver sleeps on the boot of his Premier Padmini taxi at a taxi park in Mumbai October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A mechanic sits on a seat salvaged from a scrapped Premier Padmini taxi at a workshop in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A mechanic sits on a seat salvaged from a scrapped Premier Padmini taxi at a workshop in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A mechanic sits on a seat salvaged from a scrapped Premier Padmini taxi at a workshop in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A taxi driver inspects the engine of his Premier Padmini taxi at a taxi park in Mumbai October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A taxi driver inspects the engine of his Premier Padmini taxi at a taxi park in Mumbai October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A taxi driver inspects the engine of his Premier Padmini taxi at a taxi park in Mumbai October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A Premier Padmini taxi makes it way through pedestrians and vehicle traffic on a crowded street in Mumbai October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A Premier Padmini taxi makes it way through pedestrians and vehicle traffic on a crowded street in Mumbai October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A Premier Padmini taxi makes it way through pedestrians and vehicle traffic on a crowded street in Mumbai October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Customers sit in the cramped backseat of a Premier Padmini taxi during rush hour in Mumbai October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Customers sit in the cramped backseat of a Premier Padmini taxi during rush hour in Mumbai October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Customers sit in the cramped backseat of a Premier Padmini taxi during rush hour in Mumbai October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A driver speaks on his mobile phone as he takes a break in his Premier Padmini taxi during the afternoon in Mumbai October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A driver speaks on his mobile phone as he takes a break in his Premier Padmini taxi during the afternoon in Mumbai October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A driver speaks on his mobile phone as he takes a break in his Premier Padmini taxi during the afternoon in Mumbai October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

The steering wheel of a Premier Padmini taxi is pictured inside a workshop in Mumbai October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

The steering wheel of a Premier Padmini taxi is pictured inside a workshop in Mumbai October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

The steering wheel of a Premier Padmini taxi is pictured inside a workshop in Mumbai October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A driver looks at his Premier Padmini taxi after its rear wheel got stuck in a pothole on a suburban road in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A driver looks at his Premier Padmini taxi after its rear wheel got stuck in a pothole on a suburban road in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A driver looks at his Premier Padmini taxi after its rear wheel got stuck in a pothole on a suburban road in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A mechanic uses a wire brush to scrub the inside of a Premier Padmini taxi before it is refurbished at a taxi workshop in Mumbai October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A mechanic uses a wire brush to scrub the inside of a Premier Padmini taxi before it is refurbished at a taxi workshop in Mumbai October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A mechanic uses a wire brush to scrub the inside of a Premier Padmini taxi before it is refurbished at a taxi workshop in Mumbai October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Premier Padmini taxis are parked outside a workshop in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Premier Padmini taxis are parked outside a workshop in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Premier Padmini taxis are parked outside a workshop in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A family looks out from a Premier Padmini taxi parked along a street in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A family looks out from a Premier Padmini taxi parked along a street in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A family looks out from a Premier Padmini taxi parked along a street in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A mechanic salvages engine parts from a Premier Padmini taxi which will be scrapped at a scrapyard in Mumbai October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A mechanic salvages engine parts from a Premier Padmini taxi which will be scrapped at a scrapyard in Mumbai October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A mechanic salvages engine parts from a Premier Padmini taxi which will be scrapped at a scrapyard in Mumbai October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

