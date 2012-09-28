Mumbai's slum life
A man sits on a broken swing at a playground in a slum in Mumbai September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man sits on a broken swing at a playground in a slum in Mumbai September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy tries to hit a shuttlecock as he plays in a slum alley in Mumbai July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy tries to hit a shuttlecock as he plays in a slum alley in Mumbai July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man cuts up a tin box inside a tin container recycling factory in a slum area in Mumbai July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man cuts up a tin box inside a tin container recycling factory in a slum area in Mumbai July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man takes a bath outside his shanty in front of the Indian national flag in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai January 24, 2012. Female workers at Dharavi made a 151ft-long (46m) Indian flag to celebrate India's Republic day, according...more
A man takes a bath outside his shanty in front of the Indian national flag in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai January 24, 2012. Female workers at Dharavi made a 151ft-long (46m) Indian flag to celebrate India's Republic day, according to organizers. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashfaq, 10, carries his two-year-old brother Farhaan through a flooded pathway in a Mumbai slum June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashfaq, 10, carries his two-year-old brother Farhaan through a flooded pathway in a Mumbai slum June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Indian national flag is pictured in a street in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai January 24, 2012. Female workers at Dharavi made a 151ft-long (46m) Indian flag to celebrate India's Republic day, according to organisers....more
A Indian national flag is pictured in a street in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai January 24, 2012. Female workers at Dharavi made a 151ft-long (46m) Indian flag to celebrate India's Republic day, according to organisers. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man gets a shave by a roadside barber in a slum area in Mumbai, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man gets a shave by a roadside barber in a slum area in Mumbai, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A statue of animated movie figure Shrek is placed outside a recycling shop in the Dharavi slum area in Mumbai July 29, 2010, which is one of the largest slums in Asia. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A statue of animated movie figure Shrek is placed outside a recycling shop in the Dharavi slum area in Mumbai July 29, 2010, which is one of the largest slums in Asia. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Saeed, 10, carries his nine-month-old sister Muskaan through an alley in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Saeed, 10, carries his nine-month-old sister Muskaan through an alley in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Shobha Vakade, 28, who took a loan of rupees 18,000 ($400) from a micro finance company to start her own business, strings beads into necklaces outside her house in a slum in Mumbai October 26, 2010. India's microfinance industry, which surged to...more
Shobha Vakade, 28, who took a loan of rupees 18,000 ($400) from a micro finance company to start her own business, strings beads into necklaces outside her house in a slum in Mumbai October 26, 2010. India's microfinance industry, which surged to prominence when George Soros-backed SKS Microfinance raised $358 million in an IPO, faces a regulatory clampdown that could erode profits and hurt growth. Reports of dozens of suicides by poor borrowers in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, the hub of India's microfinance sector, prompted the state to enact an rules against aggressive recovery practices by lenders who make loans that average about $150 to poor customers at interest rates that can top 30 percent. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People watch outside a shanty at the supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare at a rally against corruption in Mumbai August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People watch outside a shanty at the supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare at a rally against corruption in Mumbai August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman carries a bundle of clothes through a street at a slum in Mumbai September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman carries a bundle of clothes through a street at a slum in Mumbai September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A local resident walks with a stick as he tries to help put out a fire in a slum in Mumbai March 4, 2011. A fire gutted a large shanty town, home to hundreds of residents, next to Bandra station in Mumbai's suburbs. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A local resident walks with a stick as he tries to help put out a fire in a slum in Mumbai March 4, 2011. A fire gutted a large shanty town, home to hundreds of residents, next to Bandra station in Mumbai's suburbs. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rubina Ali ( R ), who acted as young Latika in the oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire", sits with her family amid the ruins of the Gharib Nagar slum in Mumbai March 5, 2011. A fire gutted the slum, a large shanty town which is home to thousands...more
Rubina Ali ( R ), who acted as young Latika in the oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire", sits with her family amid the ruins of the Gharib Nagar slum in Mumbai March 5, 2011. A fire gutted the slum, a large shanty town which is home to thousands of residents next to Bandra station in Mumbai's suburbs. The makeshift shack where Ali lived was also destroyed in the blaze. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A slum dweller sleeps beside a window draped with clothes hung to dry, in a shanty in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai March 23, 2011. Over 40 percent of India's almost 1.2 billion population live in poverty. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui more
A slum dweller sleeps beside a window draped with clothes hung to dry, in a shanty in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai March 23, 2011. Over 40 percent of India's almost 1.2 billion population live in poverty. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl carries water as she walks on a pipe in a polluted slum area in Mumbai on World Environment Day June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl carries water as she walks on a pipe in a polluted slum area in Mumbai on World Environment Day June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
High rise residential buildings are seen behind a slum in Mumbai July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
High rise residential buildings are seen behind a slum in Mumbai July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man selling watermelons shouts out to customers on a street in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man selling watermelons shouts out to customers on a street in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man looks out of a window from a shanty in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai September 28, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man looks out of a window from a shanty in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai September 28, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee works inside a metal workshop in a slum area in Mumbai October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee works inside a metal workshop in a slum area in Mumbai October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Paris Auto Show
New concepts and models at the Paris Auto Show.
Festival for Ganesh
Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is honored in a festival where his idols are paraded and immersed in the sea, representing the god taking away with him the...
The war on polio
Worldwide cases of polio have fallen 99 percent since 1988.
World of tourists
A look at globe-trotting travelers on World Tourism Day.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.