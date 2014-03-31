Municipal elections in Turkey
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (3rd R) greets his supporters with his family members in Ankara March 31, 2014. Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan looked a step closer to a presidential bid and to gaining the upper hand in a bitter power struggle, casting strong local election results as a mandate to hunt down enemies within the state "in their lair." Erdogan's family members from L to R are his son-in-law Berat Albayrak, his daughter Esra Erdogan Albayrak, his wife Emine, his son Bilal and his daughter Sumeyye. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan turn on their mobile phones as they celebrate their election victory in front of the party headquarters in Ankara March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan celebrate their election victory in front of the party headquarters in Ankara March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (L), accompanied by his son Bilal and daughter Sumeyye, greets his supporters at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Gursel Tekin (C), main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy chairman, watches election results on TV with party members at the CHP headquarters in Ankara late March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonny Hogg (TURKEY - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan celebrate their election victory in front of the party headquarters in Ankara March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Gursel Tekin (C), main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy chairman, arrives at Cankaya Election Committee, a local ballot collection center, in Ankara early March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Supporters celebrate outside the ruling AK Party headquarters in Istanbul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Riot police stand guard in an armored police vehicle on Istikal street, the the main pedestrian entrance to Taksim Square, after municipal elections in Istanbul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Supporters celebrate outside the ruling AK Party headquarters in Istanbul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Officials prepare to count ballots at a polling station during the municipal elections in Ankara March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan casts his ballot at a polling station during the municipal elections in Istanbul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ballots are seen under a stamp, with the word "yes", at a polling station in Ankara March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan acknowledges supporters during the municipal elections outside a polling station in Istanbul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
