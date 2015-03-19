Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 20, 2015 | 2:10am IST

Museum massacre in Tunisia

A policeman stands past blood stains, inside the compound of the national Bardo museum in Tunis March 19, 2015. Tunisia said it would deploy the army to major cities and arrested nine people on Thursday after 20 foreign tourists were shot dead in an attack on a museum which Islamic State militants called "the first drop of the rain". REUTERS/Anis Mili

A policeman stands past blood stains, inside the compound of the national Bardo museum in Tunis March 19, 2015. Tunisia said it would deploy the army to major cities and arrested nine people on Thursday after 20 foreign tourists were shot dead in an...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A policeman stands past blood stains, inside the compound of the national Bardo museum in Tunis March 19, 2015. Tunisia said it would deploy the army to major cities and arrested nine people on Thursday after 20 foreign tourists were shot dead in an attack on a museum which Islamic State militants called "the first drop of the rain". REUTERS/Anis Mili
Close
1 / 23
Japanese, Italian, Spanish and British visitors, as well as three Tunisians, were among the victims of the attack, which took place in the heavily guarded parliament compound of a country largely spared the violent aftermath of the Arab Spring. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Japanese, Italian, Spanish and British visitors, as well as three Tunisians, were among the victims of the attack, which took place in the heavily guarded parliament compound of a country largely spared the violent aftermath of the Arab Spring....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Japanese, Italian, Spanish and British visitors, as well as three Tunisians, were among the victims of the attack, which took place in the heavily guarded parliament compound of a country largely spared the violent aftermath of the Arab Spring. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
2 / 23
Officials did not confirm the militants' claim of responsibility, but said they had identified two gunmen shot dead by security forces after the shootings, which targeted tourist buses visiting the Bardo museum on Wednesday. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Officials did not confirm the militants' claim of responsibility, but said they had identified two gunmen shot dead by security forces after the shootings, which targeted tourist buses visiting the Bardo museum on Wednesday. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Officials did not confirm the militants' claim of responsibility, but said they had identified two gunmen shot dead by security forces after the shootings, which targeted tourist buses visiting the Bardo museum on Wednesday. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Close
3 / 23
A tourist injured after the attack is wheeled on a stretcher. "They just started opening fire on the tourists as they were getting out of the buses ... I couldn't see anything except blood and the dead," the driver of a tourist coach told journalists at the scene. REUTERS/Stringer

A tourist injured after the attack is wheeled on a stretcher. "They just started opening fire on the tourists as they were getting out of the buses ... I couldn't see anything except blood and the dead," the driver of a tourist coach told journalists...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A tourist injured after the attack is wheeled on a stretcher. "They just started opening fire on the tourists as they were getting out of the buses ... I couldn't see anything except blood and the dead," the driver of a tourist coach told journalists at the scene. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 23
People are pictured near the morgue. The two gunmen were trained at a jihadist camp in Libya, the Tunisian government said. Interior ministry official Rafik Chelli said the two men had been recruited at mosques in Tunisia and travelled to Libya in September. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

People are pictured near the morgue. The two gunmen were trained at a jihadist camp in Libya, the Tunisian government said. Interior ministry official Rafik Chelli said the two men had been recruited at mosques in Tunisia and travelled to Libya in...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
People are pictured near the morgue. The two gunmen were trained at a jihadist camp in Libya, the Tunisian government said. Interior ministry official Rafik Chelli said the two men had been recruited at mosques in Tunisia and travelled to Libya in September. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
5 / 23
A Spanish tourist who survived the attack is pictured in a hospital room. Cruise liner MSC Cruises said 12 of its passengers, including Colombians, French and a Belgian, were among the dead, while a Spanish couple was found alive on Thursday after hiding all night in the museum. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A Spanish tourist who survived the attack is pictured in a hospital room. Cruise liner MSC Cruises said 12 of its passengers, including Colombians, French and a Belgian, were among the dead, while a Spanish couple was found alive on Thursday after...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A Spanish tourist who survived the attack is pictured in a hospital room. Cruise liner MSC Cruises said 12 of its passengers, including Colombians, French and a Belgian, were among the dead, while a Spanish couple was found alive on Thursday after hiding all night in the museum. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
6 / 23
The assault -- the most deadly attack involving foreigners in Tunisia since a 2002 suicide bombing in Djerba -- came at a fragile moment for a country just emerging to full democracy after its pioneering popular uprising four years ago. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

The assault -- the most deadly attack involving foreigners in Tunisia since a 2002 suicide bombing in Djerba -- came at a fragile moment for a country just emerging to full democracy after its pioneering popular uprising four years ago....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
The assault -- the most deadly attack involving foreigners in Tunisia since a 2002 suicide bombing in Djerba -- came at a fragile moment for a country just emerging to full democracy after its pioneering popular uprising four years ago. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
7 / 23
Police officers and a journalist run outside the parliament. It is heavily reliant on foreign tourists to its beach resorts and desert treks, and the government was about to tackle politically sensitive reforms aimed at boosting economic growth. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Police officers and a journalist run outside the parliament. It is heavily reliant on foreign tourists to its beach resorts and desert treks, and the government was about to tackle politically sensitive reforms aimed at boosting economic growth....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Police officers and a journalist run outside the parliament. It is heavily reliant on foreign tourists to its beach resorts and desert treks, and the government was about to tackle politically sensitive reforms aimed at boosting economic growth. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
8 / 23
Policemen are pictured near damaged tiles inside the Bardo museum. Islamic State, which has declared a caliphate in large parts of Iraq and Syria and is active in Tunisia's chaotic neighbor Libya, praised the two attackers in an audio recording as "knights of the Islamic State" armed with machine guns and bombs. The two dead militants were identified as Tunisians, Hatem al-Khashnawi and Yassin al-Abidi. Two local newspapers reported Abidi had spent time in Iraq and Libya, but officials did not confirm that. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Policemen are pictured near damaged tiles inside the Bardo museum. Islamic State, which has declared a caliphate in large parts of Iraq and Syria and is active in Tunisia's chaotic neighbor Libya, praised the two attackers in an audio recording as...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Policemen are pictured near damaged tiles inside the Bardo museum. Islamic State, which has declared a caliphate in large parts of Iraq and Syria and is active in Tunisia's chaotic neighbor Libya, praised the two attackers in an audio recording as "knights of the Islamic State" armed with machine guns and bombs. The two dead militants were identified as Tunisians, Hatem al-Khashnawi and Yassin al-Abidi. Two local newspapers reported Abidi had spent time in Iraq and Libya, but officials did not confirm that. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Close
9 / 23
Scores of visitors fled into the museum and the militants took hostages inside, government officials said. Security forces entered the building, a former palace, around two hours later, killed two militants and freed the captives, a government spokesman said. A police officer died in the operation. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Scores of visitors fled into the museum and the militants took hostages inside, government officials said. Security forces entered the building, a former palace, around two hours later, killed two militants and freed the captives, a government...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Scores of visitors fled into the museum and the militants took hostages inside, government officials said. Security forces entered the building, a former palace, around two hours later, killed two militants and freed the captives, a government spokesman said. A police officer died in the operation. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
10 / 23
Tunisians make up the one of the largest contingents of foreign fighters in Syria, Iraq and Libya, and their homeland's young democracy, which has cracked down on militancy at home, was a clear potential target. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Tunisians make up the one of the largest contingents of foreign fighters in Syria, Iraq and Libya, and their homeland's young democracy, which has cracked down on militancy at home, was a clear potential target. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Tunisians make up the one of the largest contingents of foreign fighters in Syria, Iraq and Libya, and their homeland's young democracy, which has cracked down on militancy at home, was a clear potential target. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
11 / 23
Police officers look for evidence outside the Bardo museum. "We tell the apostates who sit on the chest of Muslim Tunisia: Wait for the glad tidings of what will harm you, o impure ones, for what you have seen today is the first drop of the rain," an Islamic State audio recording said in Arabic. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Police officers look for evidence outside the Bardo museum. "We tell the apostates who sit on the chest of Muslim Tunisia: Wait for the glad tidings of what will harm you, o impure ones, for what you have seen today is the first drop of the rain," an...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Police officers look for evidence outside the Bardo museum. "We tell the apostates who sit on the chest of Muslim Tunisia: Wait for the glad tidings of what will harm you, o impure ones, for what you have seen today is the first drop of the rain," an Islamic State audio recording said in Arabic. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Close
12 / 23
Family members of the victims arrive at the morgue. The Bardo attack appeared squarely aimed at Tunisia's economy, with tourism accounting for seven percent of gross domestic product. The government estimates that loses this season for the tourism sector would reach $700 million. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Family members of the victims arrive at the morgue. The Bardo attack appeared squarely aimed at Tunisia's economy, with tourism accounting for seven percent of gross domestic product. The government estimates that loses this season for the tourism...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Family members of the victims arrive at the morgue. The Bardo attack appeared squarely aimed at Tunisia's economy, with tourism accounting for seven percent of gross domestic product. The government estimates that loses this season for the tourism sector would reach $700 million. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
13 / 23
Two German tour operators said they were cancelling trips from Tunisia's beach resorts to Tunis for a few days and Accor, Europe�s largest hotel group, said it had tightened security at its two hotels in Tunisia. Italy's Costa Cruises cancelled stops in Tunisia. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Two German tour operators said they were cancelling trips from Tunisia's beach resorts to Tunis for a few days and Accor, Europe�s largest hotel group, said it had tightened security at its two hotels in Tunisia. Italy's Costa Cruises cancelled stops...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Two German tour operators said they were cancelling trips from Tunisia's beach resorts to Tunis for a few days and Accor, Europe�s largest hotel group, said it had tightened security at its two hotels in Tunisia. Italy's Costa Cruises cancelled stops in Tunisia. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Close
14 / 23
Tunisian forensic experts work inside the national Bardo museum. The United States said it could not confirm Islamic State was responsible but that the attacks were consistent with the group's actions. It offered Tunisia counter-terrorism help. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Tunisian forensic experts work inside the national Bardo museum. The United States said it could not confirm Islamic State was responsible but that the attacks were consistent with the group's actions. It offered Tunisia counter-terrorism help....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Tunisian forensic experts work inside the national Bardo museum. The United States said it could not confirm Islamic State was responsible but that the attacks were consistent with the group's actions. It offered Tunisia counter-terrorism help. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Close
15 / 23
Security forces in Tunisia are battling Islamist militants including Ansar al Sharia, which is listed as a terrorist group by Washington, and Okba Ibn Nafaa, a brigade of al Qaeda-affiliated fighters operating in the Chaambi mountains along the Algerian border. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Security forces in Tunisia are battling Islamist militants including Ansar al Sharia, which is listed as a terrorist group by Washington, and Okba Ibn Nafaa, a brigade of al Qaeda-affiliated fighters operating in the Chaambi mountains along the...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Security forces in Tunisia are battling Islamist militants including Ansar al Sharia, which is listed as a terrorist group by Washington, and Okba Ibn Nafaa, a brigade of al Qaeda-affiliated fighters operating in the Chaambi mountains along the Algerian border. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Close
16 / 23
A bus damaged in the attack. The fight against militant groups in Tunisia may have played a role in prompting the museum attack, said Geoff Porter, security analyst at North Africa Risk Consulting. "Increasing pressure on terrorist activities in the Djebel Chaambi region may have squeezed the balloon, with terrorists seeking softer targets with more symbolic impact," he said. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A bus damaged in the attack. The fight against militant groups in Tunisia may have played a role in prompting the museum attack, said Geoff Porter, security analyst at North Africa Risk Consulting. "Increasing pressure on terrorist activities in the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A bus damaged in the attack. The fight against militant groups in Tunisia may have played a role in prompting the museum attack, said Geoff Porter, security analyst at North Africa Risk Consulting. "Increasing pressure on terrorist activities in the Djebel Chaambi region may have squeezed the balloon, with terrorists seeking softer targets with more symbolic impact," he said. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
17 / 23
Tunisian policemen stand guard inside the compound of the national Bardo museum. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Tunisian policemen stand guard inside the compound of the national Bardo museum. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Tunisian policemen stand guard inside the compound of the national Bardo museum. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Close
18 / 23
People surround an ambulance carrying the bodies of the victims. "All Tunisians should be united after this attack which was aimed at destroying the Tunisian economy," Prime Minister Essid declared in a national address. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

People surround an ambulance carrying the bodies of the victims. "All Tunisians should be united after this attack which was aimed at destroying the Tunisian economy," Prime Minister Essid declared in a national address. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
People surround an ambulance carrying the bodies of the victims. "All Tunisians should be united after this attack which was aimed at destroying the Tunisian economy," Prime Minister Essid declared in a national address. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
19 / 23
Tourists who survived the attack. Television footage showed dozens of people, including elderly foreigners and one man carrying a child, running for shelter in the compound, covered by security forces aiming rifles into the air. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Tourists who survived the attack. Television footage showed dozens of people, including elderly foreigners and one man carrying a child, running for shelter in the compound, covered by security forces aiming rifles into the air. REUTERS/Zoubeir...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Tourists who survived the attack. Television footage showed dozens of people, including elderly foreigners and one man carrying a child, running for shelter in the compound, covered by security forces aiming rifles into the air. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
20 / 23
Police lead their dogs during the attack. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Police lead their dogs during the attack. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Police lead their dogs during the attack. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
21 / 23
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Washington condemned the attack and continued "to support the Tunisian government's efforts to advance a secure, prosperous, and democratic Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Washington condemned the attack and continued "to support the Tunisian government's efforts to advance a secure, prosperous, and democratic Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Washington condemned the attack and continued "to support the Tunisian government's efforts to advance a secure, prosperous, and democratic Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
22 / 23
A Tunisian policeman stands guard inside the Bardo national museum. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A Tunisian policeman stands guard inside the Bardo national museum. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A Tunisian policeman stands guard inside the Bardo national museum. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Turmoil escalates in Yemen

Turmoil escalates in Yemen

Next Slideshows

Turmoil escalates in Yemen

Turmoil escalates in Yemen

Warplanes attack and rival forces battle for control of Aden, where Yemen's president fled following a Houthi takeover of the capital.

19 Mar 2015
On the nuclear sidelines

On the nuclear sidelines

Negotiations between Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China on Iran's nuclear program.

19 Mar 2015
Boston Marathon trial evidence

Boston Marathon trial evidence

Evidence presented at the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

19 Mar 2015
The world's deadliest conflicts

The world's deadliest conflicts

The 15 deadliest conflicts in the world last year.

19 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast