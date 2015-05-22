Edition:
Music in the morning

Jessie J performs on ABC's Good Morning America Central Park stage in New York May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Taylor Swift performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 30, 2014
Stevie Nicks of the rock band Fleetwood Mac performs during a concert by the band on NBC's 'Today' show in New York City, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 09, 2014
Usher is cooled off with a fan before he performs on NBC's "Today Show" in New York September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Ariana Grande performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, August 29, 2014
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Jennifer Hudson performs on NBC's "Today Show" in New York August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 19, 2014
John Legend takes a picture with a mobile phone during his performance on NBC's "Today Show" in New York July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 10, 2014
A fan shows off Ed Sheeran's autograph on her forehead before he performs on NBC's "Today Show" in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 04, 2014
Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 04, 2014
Jennifer Lopez performs on ABC's "Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series" in New York City's Central Park June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, June 20, 2014
Pharrell Williams performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
Cher Lloyd and Demi Lovato perform on ABC television's "Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series" show in Central Park in Manhattan, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 06, 2014
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson performs on ABC television's "Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series" in New York City's Central Park May 30 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, May 30, 2014
Dolly Parton performs on NBC's ''Today'' show in New York, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, May 13, 2014
Robin Thicke performs on NBC's Today show in midtown New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2013
Taylor Swift performs on stage during ABC's Good Morning America in New York, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2012
Janelle Monae performs on NBC's ''Today'' show in New York, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 09, 2014
Harry Styles performs with his band One Direction on NBC's Today show in New York, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2012
Shakira performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 26, 2014
Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2013
One Direction performs on NBC's Today show in New York, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2012
Mariah Carey performs on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in New York, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2013
Rihanna performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 17, 2010
Katy Perry performs on NBC's Today show in New York, August 27, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, August 27, 2010
Blake Shelton performs on NBC's Today show in New York July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2011
Meghan Trainor performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's Good Morning America in New York, July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2011
Justin Bieber performs on NBC's Today show in New York, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2012
Lady Gaga performs during a rain shower on NBC's Today show in New York, July 9, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2010
Britney Spears performs on ABC's Good Morning America at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2011
Ne-Yo performs on ABC's Good Morning America Summer Concert Series in Central Park, in New York, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2012
Brad Paisley performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2012
Florence Welch, lead singer of Florence and the Machine, performs in Central Park during ABC's Good Morning America in New York, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2011
Gwen Stefani performs with her band No Doubt on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series in Central Park in New York, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2012
Selena Gomez performs in Central Park during ABC's Good Morning America in New York, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2011
Cee-Lo Green performs on NBC's Today show in New York, July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2011
Carrie Underwood performs on NBC's Today show in New York, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2012
Alicia Keys performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York's Central Park, June 25, 2010. REUTERS/Lily Bowers

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2010
Psy performs on NBC's Today show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2012
Bruno Mars performs on NBC's Today show in New York June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2011
Members of Lady Antebellum Charles Kelley (L-R), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood appear on NBC's 'Today' show in New York September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Neil Diamond performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, October 20, 2014
Flo Rida performs on NBC's Today show in New York July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2012
Mary J. Blige performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York's Central Park, July 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lily Bowers

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2010
