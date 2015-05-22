Music in the morning
Jessie J performs on ABC's Good Morning America Central Park stage in New York May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Taylor Swift performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Stevie Nicks of the rock band Fleetwood Mac performs during a concert by the band on NBC's 'Today' show in New York City, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Usher is cooled off with a fan before he performs on NBC's "Today Show" in New York September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ariana Grande performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jennifer Hudson performs on NBC's "Today Show" in New York August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
John Legend takes a picture with a mobile phone during his performance on NBC's "Today Show" in New York July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A fan shows off Ed Sheeran's autograph on her forehead before he performs on NBC's "Today Show" in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jennifer Lopez performs on ABC's "Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series" in New York City's Central Park June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Pharrell Williams performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cher Lloyd and Demi Lovato perform on ABC television's "Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series" show in Central Park in Manhattan, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson performs on ABC television's "Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series" in New York City's Central Park May 30 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Dolly Parton performs on NBC's ''Today'' show in New York, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Robin Thicke performs on NBC's Today show in midtown New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Taylor Swift performs on stage during ABC's Good Morning America in New York, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Janelle Monae performs on NBC's ''Today'' show in New York, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Harry Styles performs with his band One Direction on NBC's Today show in New York, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Shakira performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
One Direction performs on NBC's Today show in New York, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Mariah Carey performs on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in New York, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rihanna performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Katy Perry performs on NBC's Today show in New York, August 27, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Blake Shelton performs on NBC's Today show in New York July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Meghan Trainor performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's Good Morning America in New York, July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Justin Bieber performs on NBC's Today show in New York, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lady Gaga performs during a rain shower on NBC's Today show in New York, July 9, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britney Spears performs on ABC's Good Morning America at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Ne-Yo performs on ABC's Good Morning America Summer Concert Series in Central Park, in New York, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Brad Paisley performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Florence Welch, lead singer of Florence and the Machine, performs in Central Park during ABC's Good Morning America in New York, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Gwen Stefani performs with her band No Doubt on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series in Central Park in New York, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Selena Gomez performs in Central Park during ABC's Good Morning America in New York, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Cee-Lo Green performs on NBC's Today show in New York, July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Carrie Underwood performs on NBC's Today show in New York, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Alicia Keys performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York's Central Park, June 25, 2010. REUTERS/Lily Bowers
Psy performs on NBC's Today show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Bruno Mars performs on NBC's Today show in New York June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Members of Lady Antebellum Charles Kelley (L-R), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood appear on NBC's 'Today' show in New York September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Neil Diamond performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Flo Rida performs on NBC's Today show in New York July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mary J. Blige performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York's Central Park, July 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lily Bowers
