Music in war-weary Kashmir

Band "Sign - the signature of music" (R-L) guitarist Azan Mullick, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, pose for a picture after a performance at a college in Srinagar October 25, 2012. In a region where the boom of guns and bombs has drowned out all sounds for almost 20 years, a cacophony of melodies from guitar and drums is now sweeping Kashmir's war-weary youngsters with a message of love and peace. "Sign - the signature of music" is rock band with four members born at the peak of conflict, and are now in the age group of 17 and 18 years. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli