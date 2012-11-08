Music in war-weary Kashmir
Band "Sign - the signature of music" (R-L) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, and guitarist Azan Mullick, 18, arrive to perform on stage at a college in Srinagar October 25, 2012. In a region where the boom of guns and bombs has drowned out all sounds for almost 20 years, a cacophony of melodies from guitar and drums is now sweeping Kashmir's war-weary youngsters with a message of love and peace. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" enjoy a moment while recording a song in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Qassam Dar, 18, a guitarist and lead singer of band "Sign - the signature of music" plays a guitar during a jamming session in Srinagar October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" (L-R) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, and guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, pose after a jamming session in Srinagar October 10, 2012. Encouraged by the response, the multilingual band -- which performs in English, Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi - claims to be a professional band. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Band "Sign - the signature of music" (R-L) guitarist Azan Mullick, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, pose for a picture after a performance at a college in Srinagar October 25, 2012. In a region where the boom of guns and bombs has drowned out all sounds for almost 20 years, a cacophony of melodies from guitar and drums is now sweeping Kashmir's war-weary youngsters with a message of love and peace. "Sign - the signature of music" is rock band with four members born at the peak of conflict, and are now in the age group of 17 and 18 years. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" (L-R) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, and guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, take part in a jamming session in Srinagar October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Qassam Dar, 18, a guitarist and lead singer of band "Sign - the signature of music" reads a book after recording a song in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" (L-R) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, and guitarist Azan Mullick, 18, record a song at Azan's home in Srinagar October 26, 2012. The band, its members mostly dressed in western outfits, performs shows for NGOs, government agencies and charities in between their studies. Picture taken October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Band "Sign - the signature of music" (L-R) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, guitarist Azan Mullick, 18, and drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, (unseen) perform on stage at a college in Srinagar October 25, 2012. The members said the purpose of its music is to try to erase the scars and spread the message of love and peace. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Qassam Dar, 18, a guitarist and lead singer of musical band "Sign - the signature of music" poses in front a placard after a jamming session in Srinagar October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
