Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 8, 2012 | 4:55pm IST

Music in war-weary Kashmir

<p>Band "Sign - the signature of music" (R-L) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, and guitarist Azan Mullick, 18, arrive to perform on stage at a college in Srinagar October 25, 2012. In a region where the boom of guns and bombs has drowned out all sounds for almost 20 years, a cacophony of melodies from guitar and drums is now sweeping Kashmir's war-weary youngsters with a message of love and peace. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Band "Sign - the signature of music" (R-L) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, and guitarist Azan Mullick, 18, arrive to perform on stage at a college in Srinagar October 25, 2012. In a...more

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Band "Sign - the signature of music" (R-L) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, and guitarist Azan Mullick, 18, arrive to perform on stage at a college in Srinagar October 25, 2012. In a region where the boom of guns and bombs has drowned out all sounds for almost 20 years, a cacophony of melodies from guitar and drums is now sweeping Kashmir's war-weary youngsters with a message of love and peace. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
1 / 10
<p>Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" enjoy a moment while recording a song in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" enjoy a moment while recording a song in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" enjoy a moment while recording a song in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
2 / 10
<p>Qassam Dar, 18, a guitarist and lead singer of band "Sign - the signature of music" plays a guitar during a jamming session in Srinagar October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Qassam Dar, 18, a guitarist and lead singer of band "Sign - the signature of music" plays a guitar during a jamming session in Srinagar October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Qassam Dar, 18, a guitarist and lead singer of band "Sign - the signature of music" plays a guitar during a jamming session in Srinagar October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
3 / 10
<p>Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" (L-R) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, and guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, pose after a jamming session in Srinagar October 10, 2012. Encouraged by the response, the multilingual band -- which performs in English, Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi - claims to be a professional band. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" (L-R) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, and guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, pose after a jamming session in Srinagar October 10, 2012. Encouraged by the response, the...more

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" (L-R) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, and guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, pose after a jamming session in Srinagar October 10, 2012. Encouraged by the response, the multilingual band -- which performs in English, Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi - claims to be a professional band. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
4 / 10
<p>Band "Sign - the signature of music" (R-L) guitarist Azan Mullick, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, pose for a picture after a performance at a college in Srinagar October 25, 2012. In a region where the boom of guns and bombs has drowned out all sounds for almost 20 years, a cacophony of melodies from guitar and drums is now sweeping Kashmir's war-weary youngsters with a message of love and peace. "Sign - the signature of music" is rock band with four members born at the peak of conflict, and are now in the age group of 17 and 18 years. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Band "Sign - the signature of music" (R-L) guitarist Azan Mullick, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, pose for a picture after a performance at a college in Srinagar October 25, 2012. In...more

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Band "Sign - the signature of music" (R-L) guitarist Azan Mullick, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, pose for a picture after a performance at a college in Srinagar October 25, 2012. In a region where the boom of guns and bombs has drowned out all sounds for almost 20 years, a cacophony of melodies from guitar and drums is now sweeping Kashmir's war-weary youngsters with a message of love and peace. "Sign - the signature of music" is rock band with four members born at the peak of conflict, and are now in the age group of 17 and 18 years. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
5 / 10
<p>Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" (L-R) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, and guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, take part in a jamming session in Srinagar October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" (L-R) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, and guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, take part in a jamming session in Srinagar October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" (L-R) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, and guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, take part in a jamming session in Srinagar October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
6 / 10
<p>Qassam Dar, 18, a guitarist and lead singer of band "Sign - the signature of music" reads a book after recording a song in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Qassam Dar, 18, a guitarist and lead singer of band "Sign - the signature of music" reads a book after recording a song in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Qassam Dar, 18, a guitarist and lead singer of band "Sign - the signature of music" reads a book after recording a song in Srinagar October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
7 / 10
<p>Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" (L-R) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, and guitarist Azan Mullick, 18, record a song at Azan's home in Srinagar October 26, 2012. The band, its members mostly dressed in western outfits, performs shows for NGOs, government agencies and charities in between their studies. Picture taken October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" (L-R) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, and guitarist Azan Mullick, 18, record a song at Azan's home in Srinagar October 26, 2012. The...more

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" (L-R) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, and guitarist Azan Mullick, 18, record a song at Azan's home in Srinagar October 26, 2012. The band, its members mostly dressed in western outfits, performs shows for NGOs, government agencies and charities in between their studies. Picture taken October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
8 / 10
<p>Band "Sign - the signature of music" (L-R) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, guitarist Azan Mullick, 18, and drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, (unseen) perform on stage at a college in Srinagar October 25, 2012. The members said the purpose of its music is to try to erase the scars and spread the message of love and peace. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Band "Sign - the signature of music" (L-R) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, guitarist Azan Mullick, 18, and drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, (unseen) perform on stage at a college in Srinagar October 25, 2012. The members...more

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Band "Sign - the signature of music" (L-R) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, guitarist Azan Mullick, 18, and drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, (unseen) perform on stage at a college in Srinagar October 25, 2012. The members said the purpose of its music is to try to erase the scars and spread the message of love and peace. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
9 / 10
<p>Qassam Dar, 18, a guitarist and lead singer of musical band "Sign - the signature of music" poses in front a placard after a jamming session in Srinagar October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Qassam Dar, 18, a guitarist and lead singer of musical band "Sign - the signature of music" poses in front a placard after a jamming session in Srinagar October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Qassam Dar, 18, a guitarist and lead singer of musical band "Sign - the signature of music" poses in front a placard after a jamming session in Srinagar October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Celebs on the trail

Celebs on the trail

Next Slideshows

Celebs on the trail

Celebs on the trail

Celebrity supporters hitting the trail for Obama and Romney

06 Nov 2012
Country Music Awards

Country Music Awards

Highlights from the Country Music Association awards.

02 Nov 2012
Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Sao Paulo.

01 Nov 2012
India in reflections

India in reflections

Snapshots which capture the essence of the moment in reflections.

31 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast