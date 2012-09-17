Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 18, 2012 | 1:50am IST

Music of Silence

<p>Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira, 11, who is deaf and a music student, poses for a portrait at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira, 11, who is deaf and a music student, poses for a portrait at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira, 11, who is deaf and a music student, poses for a portrait at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 14
<p>Deaf students Alexandre Rocha de Lima (L), 18, and Christoffer Rodrigues, 12, use sign language to communicate before their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Deaf students Alexandre Rocha de Lima (L), 18, and Christoffer Rodrigues, 12, use sign language to communicate before their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Deaf students Alexandre Rocha de Lima (L), 18, and Christoffer Rodrigues, 12, use sign language to communicate before their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 14
<p>Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, who is deaf and a music student, holds a bongo as he poses for a portrait in front of graffiti at the end of his music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, who is deaf and a music student, holds a bongo as he poses for a portrait in front of graffiti at the end of his music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012....more

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, who is deaf and a music student, holds a bongo as he poses for a portrait in front of graffiti at the end of his music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 14
<p>Deaf students (L-R) Joao Farias Alves, 11, Antonio Marques, 16, and Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira, 11, play bongos during their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Deaf students (L-R) Joao Farias Alves, 11, Antonio Marques, 16, and Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira, 11, play bongos during their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Deaf students (L-R) Joao Farias Alves, 11, Antonio Marques, 16, and Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira, 11, play bongos during their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 14
<p>Music teacher Fabio Bonvenuto leads deaf students (L-R) Franciele Santos Oliviera, 14, Jhenifer Olivia da Silva, 14, Elyver Cristina Conceicao Santos, 16, and Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, as they play bongos during a class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Music teacher Fabio Bonvenuto leads deaf students (L-R) Franciele Santos Oliviera, 14, Jhenifer Olivia da Silva, 14, Elyver Cristina Conceicao Santos, 16, and Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, as they play bongos during a class at the Madre Lucie Bray...more

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Music teacher Fabio Bonvenuto leads deaf students (L-R) Franciele Santos Oliviera, 14, Jhenifer Olivia da Silva, 14, Elyver Cristina Conceicao Santos, 16, and Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, as they play bongos during a class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 14
<p>Deaf students Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira (L), 11, and Gabriel Franca de Souza, 9, play bongos during their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Deaf students Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira (L), 11, and Gabriel Franca de Souza, 9, play bongos during their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Deaf students Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira (L), 11, and Gabriel Franca de Souza, 9, play bongos during their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 14
<p>Music teacher Fabio Bonvenuto leads the "Music of Silence Band", comprised of deaf and non-deaf students, during a class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Music teacher Fabio Bonvenuto leads the "Music of Silence Band", comprised of deaf and non-deaf students, during a class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Music teacher Fabio Bonvenuto leads the "Music of Silence Band", comprised of deaf and non-deaf students, during a class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 14
<p>Alexsander da Silva, 14, who is deaf and a member of the "Music of Silence Band", arranges his uniform before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Alexsander da Silva, 14, who is deaf and a member of the "Music of Silence Band", arranges his uniform before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Alexsander da Silva, 14, who is deaf and a member of the "Music of Silence Band", arranges his uniform before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 14
<p>Alexsander da Silva (L), 12, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", communicates through sign language with non-deaf bandmates Layane Cristina Pereira and Caroline Beatriz Correa (R), before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Alexsander da Silva (L), 12, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", communicates through sign language with non-deaf bandmates Layane Cristina Pereira and Caroline Beatriz Correa (R), before their concert at the Municipal Theatre...more

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Alexsander da Silva (L), 12, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", communicates through sign language with non-deaf bandmates Layane Cristina Pereira and Caroline Beatriz Correa (R), before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 14
<p>A deaf student and member of the "Music of the Silence Band", poses as he wears his uniform with the band's name embroidered on it, before their concert at Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A deaf student and member of the "Music of the Silence Band", poses as he wears his uniform with the band's name embroidered on it, before their concert at Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

A deaf student and member of the "Music of the Silence Band", poses as he wears his uniform with the band's name embroidered on it, before their concert at Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 14
<p>Sivaldo Beserra Ferraz (C), 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of the Silence Band", uses sign language to communicate with his band leader Fabio Bonvenuto (not pictured), while his deaf bandmates Alexsander da Silva, 12, (L-R), Weslen Santos de Souza, 14, Jhenifer Olivia da Silva, 14 and Kelvin Santos Magalhaes, 15, look on before their concert at Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Sivaldo Beserra Ferraz (C), 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of the Silence Band", uses sign language to communicate with his band leader Fabio Bonvenuto (not pictured), while his deaf bandmates Alexsander da Silva, 12, (L-R), Weslen...more

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Sivaldo Beserra Ferraz (C), 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of the Silence Band", uses sign language to communicate with his band leader Fabio Bonvenuto (not pictured), while his deaf bandmates Alexsander da Silva, 12, (L-R), Weslen Santos de Souza, 14, Jhenifer Olivia da Silva, 14 and Kelvin Santos Magalhaes, 15, look on before their concert at Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 14
<p>Sivaldo Beserra Ferraz (2nd R), 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", uses sign language to communicate with his bandmates before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Sivaldo Beserra Ferraz (2nd R), 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", uses sign language to communicate with his bandmates before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Sivaldo Beserra Ferraz (2nd R), 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", uses sign language to communicate with his bandmates before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 14
<p>Music professor Fabio Bonvenuto conducts the "Music of Silence Band", comprised of deaf drummers and non-deaf musicians at the end of their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, 100 km (62 miles) from Sao Paulo, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Music professor Fabio Bonvenuto conducts the "Music of Silence Band", comprised of deaf drummers and non-deaf musicians at the end of their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, 100 km (62 miles) from Sao Paulo, August 31, 2012....more

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Music professor Fabio Bonvenuto conducts the "Music of Silence Band", comprised of deaf drummers and non-deaf musicians at the end of their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, 100 km (62 miles) from Sao Paulo, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 14
<p>Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", plays a bongo during their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", plays a bongo during their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", plays a bongo during their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Inside Mali

Inside Mali

Next Slideshows

Inside Mali

Inside Mali

A look at life inside the west African country of Mali, months after Islamist rebels took control of much of the north.

17 Sep 2012
Street vendors in India

Street vendors in India

Snapshots of vendors selling everything from food items to illuminated toy horns on Indian streets.

17 Sep 2012
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from this week.

16 Sep 2012
Anti-reforms protests

Anti-reforms protests

Protests erupt across India against the government's decision to allow foreign direct investment in multibrand retail and a hike in diesel prices.

15 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast