Fri Jan 13, 2012

Music returns to Afghanistan

<p>Female students play cellos at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

<p>A student learns to play the French Horn at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

<p>A teacher adjusts the finger placement of a student playing a violin at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Students play sitars at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

<p>Posters of famous composers are seen on the wall of a room where students practise playing the violin at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

<p>An Afghan man works in the musical instrument storage room at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

<p>Female students play guitars and a violin at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

<p>A student carrying a saxophone and some sheet music walks along a corridor at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

<p>A male student sits beside female students as they play clarinets at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

<p>Students play a cello and a piano at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

<p>A female student playing the violin looks at her teacher as he corrects her finger placement at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Students practise together at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

<p>A teacher adjusts the finger placement of a female violin student at the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

<p>Students walk into the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

<p>Shoes belonging to students are seen inside the Kabul Music Academy, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

