Muslim Day Parade in NYC
A woman wearing a Muslim headscarf walks past people holding Donald Trump signs before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A girl wearing a Muslim headscarf holds a sign during the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A member of the New York City police stands guard during the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People carry U.S. flags during the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A member of the New York City police prays with other men before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People carry flags of countries during the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A member of the New York City police stands guard before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man walks with a U.S. flag before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Two women and a girl wearing Muslim headscarves pose for a photo before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participating in the annual Muslim Day Parade carry U.S. flags in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People carry flags of countries during the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People participate in the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Women pray before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Women pray before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
