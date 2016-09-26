Edition:
Muslim Day Parade in NYC

A woman wearing a Muslim headscarf walks past people holding Donald Trump signs before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A girl wearing a Muslim headscarf holds a sign during the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A member of the New York City police stands guard during the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
People carry U.S. flags during the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A member of the New York City police prays with other men before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
People participate in the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
People carry flags of countries during the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A member of the New York City police stands guard before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A man walks with a U.S. flag before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
People participate in the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
People participate in the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Two women and a girl wearing Muslim headscarves pose for a photo before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
People participate in the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
People participate in the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
People participating in the annual Muslim Day Parade carry U.S. flags in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
People participate in the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
People carry flags of countries during the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
People participate in the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Women pray before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Women pray before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
