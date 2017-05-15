Edition:
Mutiny in Ivory Coast

A mutinying soldier gestures as he stands in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake, Ivory Coast May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A mutinying soldier gestures as he stands in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake, Ivory Coast May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
1 / 10
An unidentified young demonstrator lies unconscious on a bed at the hospital after being injured during a rally against the mutiny, in Bouake. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
An unidentified young demonstrator lies unconscious on a bed at the hospital after being injured during a rally against the mutiny, in Bouake. REUTERS/Stringer
2 / 10
Peoples walk in a street in Abidjan. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Peoples walk in a street in Abidjan. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
3 / 10
A mutinying soldier stands guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A mutinying soldier stands guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
4 / 10
Soldiers of Ivory Coast presidential guard take position in front of mutinying soldiers in the centre of the commercial capital Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Soldiers of Ivory Coast presidential guard take position in front of mutinying soldiers in the centre of the commercial capital Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
5 / 10
Mutinying soldiers stand next to their camp as they protest over a pay dispute in the centre of the commercial capital Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Mutinying soldiers stand next to their camp as they protest over a pay dispute in the centre of the commercial capital Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
6 / 10
Mutinying soldiers stand in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Mutinying soldiers stand in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
7 / 10
A mutinying soldiers walks as he stands guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A mutinying soldiers walks as he stands guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
8 / 10
Soldiers of Ivory Coast presidential guard take position in front of mutinying soldiers camp in the centre of the commercial capital Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Soldiers of Ivory Coast presidential guard take position in front of mutinying soldiers camp in the centre of the commercial capital Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
9 / 10
An empty street is seen in Abidjan. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
An empty street is seen in Abidjan. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
10 / 10
