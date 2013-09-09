Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 10, 2013 | 4:00am IST

Muzaffarnagar Riots

<p>A woman and her child, who were injured in communal clashes, rest on a hospital bed in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman and her child, who were injured in communal clashes, rest on a hospital bed in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A woman and her child, who were injured in communal clashes, rest on a hospital bed in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 7
<p>A woman who was injured in communal clashes is rushed to a hospital for treatment in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman who was injured in communal clashes is rushed to a hospital for treatment in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A woman who was injured in communal clashes is rushed to a hospital for treatment in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 7
<p>A man who was injured in communal clashes receives treatment at a hospital in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man who was injured in communal clashes receives treatment at a hospital in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A man who was injured in communal clashes receives treatment at a hospital in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 7
<p>Soldiers detain two men for questioning during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar, 127 km northeast of New Delhi, in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Soldiers detain two men for questioning during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar, 127 km northeast of New Delhi, in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Soldiers detain two men for questioning during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar, 127 km northeast of New Delhi, in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 7
<p>Soldiers stand guard on a deserted street during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar, 127 km northeast of New Delhi, in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Soldiers stand guard on a deserted street during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar, 127 km northeast of New Delhi, in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Soldiers stand guard on a deserted street during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar, 127 km northeast of New Delhi, in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 7
<p>A man rides his motorbike on a deserted street during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man rides his motorbike on a deserted street during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

A man rides his motorbike on a deserted street during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 7
<p>Indian army vehicles patrol on a deserted road during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar, in Uttar Pradesh September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Indian army vehicles patrol on a deserted road during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar, in Uttar Pradesh September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

Indian army vehicles patrol on a deserted road during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar, in Uttar Pradesh September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
North Korea's 65th anniversary

North Korea's 65th anniversary

Next Slideshows

North Korea's 65th anniversary

North Korea's 65th anniversary

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un watches over the festivities and mass rallies in Pyongyang during celebrations for the 65th anniversary of the founding of the...

10 Sep 2013
Tokyo: Olympic city

Tokyo: Olympic city

Tokyo beat out Madrid and Istanbul to be hosts of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

09 Sep 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

07 Sep 2013
Istanbul: Olympic hopeful

Istanbul: Olympic hopeful

Tokyo, Madrid and Istanbul are vying to be hosts of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

07 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

Chanel's cruise collection

Chanel's cruise collection

Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures