Muzaffarnagar Riots
A woman and her child, who were injured in communal clashes, rest on a hospital bed in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman who was injured in communal clashes is rushed to a hospital for treatment in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man who was injured in communal clashes receives treatment at a hospital in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers detain two men for questioning during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar, 127 km northeast of New Delhi, in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers stand guard on a deserted street during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar, 127 km northeast of New Delhi, in Uttar Pradesh September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man rides his motorbike on a deserted street during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian army vehicles patrol on a deserted road during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar, in Uttar Pradesh September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
