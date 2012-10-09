My home in India
A flood affected woman sits inside her flooded house at Balapara village in Assam September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
Kashmiri people watch from the windows of their houses as participants of an anti-American protest rally pass by during a strike in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A man takes a nap at the entrance of a closed house in Mumbai, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Muslim women prepare the Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at their ancestral home called Sharif Manzil, which is one of the oldest haveli (mansion), in the old quarters of Delhi August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi...more
A woman uses a manual sewing machine inside her house at Meerwada village of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A family eats dinner inside their house illuminated by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A family eats their dinner under the light of a kerosene lamp and battery operated torch inside their house at Rampuriya village of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A general view of the residential apartments is pictured at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Seema (R), 33, a transgender, plucks out the stubble from his chin as his wife prepares lunch at their residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, is helped by his wife as he gets dressed up as Charlie Chaplin in his house in Adipur in Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A woman cooks "roti" (Indian bread) on an earthen stove inside a farm house near the Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A survivor stands next to pictures of her family members inside her house that was burnt and damaged during the Godhra riots during the commemoration of its 10th anniversary, in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Boys sit next to a fire outside their house on a cold winter evening at Dalit village of Bhaddi Kheda in Uttar Pradesh January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A Kashmiri man looks out from a window of his house covered in snow and icicles during a snowfall in Srinagar January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Ruchi Singh, wife of Vishal Singh, speaks on a phone in their bedroom in Lucknow October 25, 2011. Singh is a fan of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has more than 22,000 pictures of the star in his possession. Singh's house, which he calls...more
Vishal Singh (2nd R), 38, sits in his living room with his 35-year-old wife Ruchi Singh (R), 15-year-old daughter Simran (L) and five-year-old son Aryan in Lucknow October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Heni, 23, at her family residence in Baktawng village in Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A view of a 4 storey house in Baktawng village in Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Migrant workers rest inside their one room dwelling in a residential area in Mumbai, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A boy carries his baby brother in his arms at the entrance to their house in Gobindpur village, about 75 km east of Orissa's capital Bhubaneswar, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Naseema Dar (C), a 40-year-old "half-widow", talks to her 14-year-old daughter Shabnum Mehraj as her 15-year-old son Sahil Mehraj warms himself in their house in Srinagar March 4, 2011. Naseema, a mother of two, is one of Kashmir's hundreds of...more
The house of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Indian energy company Reliance Industries, is seen in Mumbai October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A woman chases monkeys inside the courtyard of her house at Chiryai village, about 70 km north of Jammu August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
People decorate their houses with lanterns on the last day of Hindu festival of Diwali, also known as 'Tulsi Vivah' in Mumbai October 30, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A Kashmiri family rest at the front of their houseboat on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Azharuddin Ismail (2nd L), who acted as young Salim in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning movie "Slumdog Millionaire", plays with his relatives after moving into his new house at a residential complex in Mumbai July 4, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files more
Monkeys are seen inside the complex of the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan at dusk in New Delhi May 22, 2012. This is a grand office and an opulent home of India's president. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Family members of Sabarna Roy Chowdhury install the idols of Durga, the Hindu goddess of power, at a platform inside their home in Kolkata October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Politician Laloo Prasad Yadav (C) and his wife Rabri Devi (bottom 3rd L) worship the Sun god during Chhat Puja festival at their house in Patna November 5, 2008. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan/Files
A Hindu woman sits in her house before the start of the celebration of "Janamashtmi", the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, in Srinagar September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Tibetan artist Khunchok Palden, 26, paints a sculpture at his home in New Delhi May 29, 2007. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani/Files
Tribal women, residing near an industrial complex, engaged in household activities in Gobarghati village, about 105 km Bhubaneswar March 13, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (R), his wife Gauri and director Karan Johar (L) leave after Eid-al-Fitr celebrations at director Farah Khan's house in Mumbai October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
A student glances at the camera while she studies in her living room at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Indian army soldiers rest inside the kitchen of a residential house during search operations after a gun battle in Baban, 90 km north of Srinagar, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Zameel, a 44-year-old migrant taxi driver, adjusts the tie of his son Salim, 8, as he prepares him for school inside their one room dwelling in a residential area in Mumbai October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Students study in their living room at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala August 10, 2011. The TCV is an integrated educational community and a boarding school for destitute Tibetan children in exile,...more
