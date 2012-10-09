Edition:
My home in India

<p>A flood affected woman sits inside her flooded house at Balapara village in Assam September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files</p>

A flood affected woman sits inside her flooded house at Balapara village in Assam September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

<p>Kashmiri people watch from the windows of their houses as participants of an anti-American protest rally pass by during a strike in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Kashmiri people watch from the windows of their houses as participants of an anti-American protest rally pass by during a strike in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

<p>A man takes a nap at the entrance of a closed house in Mumbai, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A man takes a nap at the entrance of a closed house in Mumbai, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Muslim women prepare the Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at their ancestral home called Sharif Manzil, which is one of the oldest haveli (mansion), in the old quarters of Delhi August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

Muslim women prepare the Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at their ancestral home called Sharif Manzil, which is one of the oldest haveli (mansion), in the old quarters of Delhi August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi...more

<p>A woman uses a manual sewing machine inside her house at Meerwada village of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A woman uses a manual sewing machine inside her house at Meerwada village of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>A family eats dinner inside their house illuminated by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A family eats dinner inside their house illuminated by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>A family eats their dinner under the light of a kerosene lamp and battery operated torch inside their house at Rampuriya village of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A family eats their dinner under the light of a kerosene lamp and battery operated torch inside their house at Rampuriya village of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>A general view of the residential apartments is pictured at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A general view of the residential apartments is pictured at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>Seema (R), 33, a transgender, plucks out the stubble from his chin as his wife prepares lunch at their residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Seema (R), 33, a transgender, plucks out the stubble from his chin as his wife prepares lunch at their residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, is helped by his wife as he gets dressed up as Charlie Chaplin in his house in Adipur in Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, is helped by his wife as he gets dressed up as Charlie Chaplin in his house in Adipur in Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>A woman cooks "roti" (Indian bread) on an earthen stove inside a farm house near the Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A woman cooks "roti" (Indian bread) on an earthen stove inside a farm house near the Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>A survivor stands next to pictures of her family members inside her house that was burnt and damaged during the Godhra riots during the commemoration of its 10th anniversary, in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A survivor stands next to pictures of her family members inside her house that was burnt and damaged during the Godhra riots during the commemoration of its 10th anniversary, in Ahmedabad February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Boys sit next to a fire outside their house on a cold winter evening at Dalit village of Bhaddi Kheda in Uttar Pradesh January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Boys sit next to a fire outside their house on a cold winter evening at Dalit village of Bhaddi Kheda in Uttar Pradesh January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>A Kashmiri man looks out from a window of his house covered in snow and icicles during a snowfall in Srinagar January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

A Kashmiri man looks out from a window of his house covered in snow and icicles during a snowfall in Srinagar January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

<p>Ruchi Singh, wife of Vishal Singh, speaks on a phone in their bedroom in Lucknow October 25, 2011. Singh is a fan of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has more than 22,000 pictures of the star in his possession. Singh's house, which he calls "Shahrukh palace," and even his workplace, are covered with posters featuring the actor. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files</p>

Ruchi Singh, wife of Vishal Singh, speaks on a phone in their bedroom in Lucknow October 25, 2011. Singh is a fan of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has more than 22,000 pictures of the star in his possession. Singh's house, which he calls...more

<p>Vishal Singh (2nd R), 38, sits in his living room with his 35-year-old wife Ruchi Singh (R), 15-year-old daughter Simran (L) and five-year-old son Aryan in Lucknow October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files</p>

Vishal Singh (2nd R), 38, sits in his living room with his 35-year-old wife Ruchi Singh (R), 15-year-old daughter Simran (L) and five-year-old son Aryan in Lucknow October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

<p>Heni, 23, at her family residence in Baktawng village in Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Heni, 23, at her family residence in Baktawng village in Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>A view of a 4 storey house in Baktawng village in Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A view of a 4 storey house in Baktawng village in Mizoram, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Migrant workers rest inside their one room dwelling in a residential area in Mumbai, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Migrant workers rest inside their one room dwelling in a residential area in Mumbai, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>A boy carries his baby brother in his arms at the entrance to their house in Gobindpur village, about 75 km east of Orissa's capital Bhubaneswar, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

A boy carries his baby brother in his arms at the entrance to their house in Gobindpur village, about 75 km east of Orissa's capital Bhubaneswar, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

<p>Naseema Dar (C), a 40-year-old "half-widow", talks to her 14-year-old daughter Shabnum Mehraj as her 15-year-old son Sahil Mehraj warms himself in their house in Srinagar March 4, 2011. Naseema, a mother of two, is one of Kashmir's hundreds of "half-widows" -- women whose husbands have disappeared in 22 years of armed conflict with New Delhi. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Naseema Dar (C), a 40-year-old "half-widow", talks to her 14-year-old daughter Shabnum Mehraj as her 15-year-old son Sahil Mehraj warms himself in their house in Srinagar March 4, 2011. Naseema, a mother of two, is one of Kashmir's hundreds of...more

<p>The house of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Indian energy company Reliance Industries, is seen in Mumbai October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

The house of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Indian energy company Reliance Industries, is seen in Mumbai October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>A woman chases monkeys inside the courtyard of her house at Chiryai village, about 70 km north of Jammu August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

A woman chases monkeys inside the courtyard of her house at Chiryai village, about 70 km north of Jammu August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

<p>People decorate their houses with lanterns on the last day of Hindu festival of Diwali, also known as 'Tulsi Vivah' in Mumbai October 30, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

People decorate their houses with lanterns on the last day of Hindu festival of Diwali, also known as 'Tulsi Vivah' in Mumbai October 30, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

<p>A Kashmiri family rest at the front of their houseboat on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri family rest at the front of their houseboat on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

<p>Azharuddin Ismail (2nd L), who acted as young Salim in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning movie "Slumdog Millionaire", plays with his relatives after moving into his new house at a residential complex in Mumbai July 4, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Azharuddin Ismail (2nd L), who acted as young Salim in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning movie "Slumdog Millionaire", plays with his relatives after moving into his new house at a residential complex in Mumbai July 4, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files more

<p>Monkeys are seen inside the complex of the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan at dusk in New Delhi May 22, 2012. This is a grand office and an opulent home of India's president. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Monkeys are seen inside the complex of the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan at dusk in New Delhi May 22, 2012. This is a grand office and an opulent home of India's president. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Family members of Sabarna Roy Chowdhury install the idols of Durga, the Hindu goddess of power, at a platform inside their home in Kolkata October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Family members of Sabarna Roy Chowdhury install the idols of Durga, the Hindu goddess of power, at a platform inside their home in Kolkata October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>Politician Laloo Prasad Yadav (C) and his wife Rabri Devi (bottom 3rd L) worship the Sun god during Chhat Puja festival at their house in Patna November 5, 2008. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan/Files</p>

Politician Laloo Prasad Yadav (C) and his wife Rabri Devi (bottom 3rd L) worship the Sun god during Chhat Puja festival at their house in Patna November 5, 2008. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan/Files

<p>A Hindu woman sits in her house before the start of the celebration of "Janamashtmi", the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, in Srinagar September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Hindu woman sits in her house before the start of the celebration of "Janamashtmi", the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, in Srinagar September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

<p>Tibetan artist Khunchok Palden, 26, paints a sculpture at his home in New Delhi May 29, 2007. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani/Files</p>

Tibetan artist Khunchok Palden, 26, paints a sculpture at his home in New Delhi May 29, 2007. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani/Files

<p>Tribal women, residing near an industrial complex, engaged in household activities in Gobarghati village, about 105 km Bhubaneswar March 13, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

Tribal women, residing near an industrial complex, engaged in household activities in Gobarghati village, about 105 km Bhubaneswar March 13, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (R), his wife Gauri and director Karan Johar (L) leave after Eid-al-Fitr celebrations at director Farah Khan's house in Mumbai October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (R), his wife Gauri and director Karan Johar (L) leave after Eid-al-Fitr celebrations at director Farah Khan's house in Mumbai October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

<p>A student glances at the camera while she studies in her living room at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A student glances at the camera while she studies in her living room at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Indian army soldiers rest inside the kitchen of a residential house during search operations after a gun battle in Baban, 90 km north of Srinagar, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

Indian army soldiers rest inside the kitchen of a residential house during search operations after a gun battle in Baban, 90 km north of Srinagar, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

<p>Zameel, a 44-year-old migrant taxi driver, adjusts the tie of his son Salim, 8, as he prepares him for school inside their one room dwelling in a residential area in Mumbai October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Zameel, a 44-year-old migrant taxi driver, adjusts the tie of his son Salim, 8, as he prepares him for school inside their one room dwelling in a residential area in Mumbai October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Students study in their living room at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala August 10, 2011. The TCV is an integrated educational community and a boarding school for destitute Tibetan children in exile, as well as for those escaping from Tibet, Director Phuntsok Namgyal at the school said. Tibetan children, from infants to the age of 20, are supported by donations and funding of various non-governmental organizations, school officials said. A large percentage of children who study at TCV are from Tibet who have either escaped or have been sent by their parents in Tibet for a better education and opportunity. Picture taken August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY EDUCATION)</p>

Students study in their living room at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala August 10, 2011. The TCV is an integrated educational community and a boarding school for destitute Tibetan children in exile,...more

