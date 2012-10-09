My home in India

Students study in their living room at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala August 10, 2011. The TCV is an integrated educational community and a boarding school for destitute Tibetan children in exile, as well as for those escaping from Tibet, Director Phuntsok Namgyal at the school said. Tibetan children, from infants to the age of 20, are supported by donations and funding of various non-governmental organizations, school officials said. A large percentage of children who study at TCV are from Tibet who have either escaped or have been sent by their parents in Tibet for a better education and opportunity. Picture taken August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY EDUCATION)