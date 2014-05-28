Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 28, 2014 | 6:50pm IST

My real name is ...

Onika Maraj (aka: Nicki Minaj). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Onika Maraj (aka: Nicki Minaj). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Onika Maraj (aka: Nicki Minaj). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 36
Katherine Elizabeth Hudson (aka: Katy Perry). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Katherine Elizabeth Hudson (aka: Katy Perry). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Katherine Elizabeth Hudson (aka: Katy Perry). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 36
Cameron Jibril Thomaz (aka: Wiz Khalifa). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cameron Jibril Thomaz (aka: Wiz Khalifa). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Cameron Jibril Thomaz (aka: Wiz Khalifa). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 36
Robyn Rihanna Fenty (aka: Rihanna). REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Robyn Rihanna Fenty (aka: Rihanna). REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Robyn Rihanna Fenty (aka: Rihanna). REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
4 / 36
Shawn Corey Carter (aka: Jay-Z). REUTERS/Pool

Shawn Corey Carter (aka: Jay-Z). REUTERS/Pool

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Shawn Corey Carter (aka: Jay-Z). REUTERS/Pool
Close
5 / 36
Peter Gene Hernandez (aka: Bruno Mars). REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Peter Gene Hernandez (aka: Bruno Mars). REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Peter Gene Hernandez (aka: Bruno Mars). REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Close
6 / 36
Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta (aka: Lady Gaga). REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta (aka: Lady Gaga). REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta (aka: Lady Gaga). REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
7 / 36
Tramar Dillard (aka: Flo Rida). REUTERS/Mario Anzuon

Tramar Dillard (aka: Flo Rida). REUTERS/Mario Anzuon

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Tramar Dillard (aka: Flo Rida). REUTERS/Mario Anzuon
Close
8 / 36
Destiny Hope Cyrus (aka: Miley Cyrus). REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Destiny Hope Cyrus (aka: Miley Cyrus). REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Destiny Hope Cyrus (aka: Miley Cyrus). REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Close
9 / 36
Elizabeth Woolridge Grant (aka: Lana del Rey). REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool

Elizabeth Woolridge Grant (aka: Lana del Rey). REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Elizabeth Woolridge Grant (aka: Lana del Rey). REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool
Close
10 / 36
Alecia Moore (aka: Pink). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Alecia Moore (aka: Pink). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Alecia Moore (aka: Pink). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 36
Joel Thomas Zimmerman (aka: Deadmau5). REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Joel Thomas Zimmerman (aka: Deadmau5). REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Joel Thomas Zimmerman (aka: Deadmau5). REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
12 / 36
Curtis James Jackson III (aka: 50 Cent). REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Curtis James Jackson III (aka: 50 Cent). REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Curtis James Jackson III (aka: 50 Cent). REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
13 / 36
Paul Hewson (aka: Bono). REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Paul Hewson (aka: Bono). REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Paul Hewson (aka: Bono). REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
14 / 36
Thomas Callaway (aka: Cee Lo Green). REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Thomas Callaway (aka: Cee Lo Green). REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Thomas Callaway (aka: Cee Lo Green). REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
15 / 36
Isabel Mebarak Ripoll (aka: Shakira). REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Isabel Mebarak Ripoll (aka: Shakira). REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Isabel Mebarak Ripoll (aka: Shakira). REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Close
16 / 36
Alicia Augello Cook (aka: Alicia Keys). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Alicia Augello Cook (aka: Alicia Keys). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Alicia Augello Cook (aka: Alicia Keys). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 36
Adele Laurie Blue Adkins (aka: Adele). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins (aka: Adele). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Adele Laurie Blue Adkins (aka: Adele). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 36
Stefan Kendal Gordy and Skyler Austen Gordy (aka: RedFoo and Skyblu). REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Stefan Kendal Gordy and Skyler Austen Gordy (aka: RedFoo and Skyblu). REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Stefan Kendal Gordy and Skyler Austen Gordy (aka: RedFoo and Skyblu). REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Close
19 / 36
Armando Christian Perez (aka: Pitbull). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Armando Christian Perez (aka: Pitbull). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Armando Christian Perez (aka: Pitbull). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
20 / 36
Mathangi 'Maya' Arulpragasam (aka: M.I.A.). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mathangi 'Maya' Arulpragasam (aka: M.I.A.). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Mathangi 'Maya' Arulpragasam (aka: M.I.A.). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 36
Cordozar Calvin Broadus (aka: Snoop Dogg). REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Cordozar Calvin Broadus (aka: Snoop Dogg). REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Cordozar Calvin Broadus (aka: Snoop Dogg). REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
22 / 36
Reginald Kenneth Dwight (aka: Elton John). REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reginald Kenneth Dwight (aka: Elton John). REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Reginald Kenneth Dwight (aka: Elton John). REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
23 / 36
Stacy Ann Ferguson (aka: Fergie). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Stacy Ann Ferguson (aka: Fergie). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Stacy Ann Ferguson (aka: Fergie). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 36
Christopher Brian Bridges (aka: Ludacris). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Christopher Brian Bridges (aka: Ludacris). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Christopher Brian Bridges (aka: Ludacris). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
25 / 36
Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou (aka: George Michael). REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou (aka: George Michael). REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou (aka: George Michael). REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
26 / 36
Aubrey clark Graham (aka: Drake). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Aubrey clark Graham (aka: Drake). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Aubrey clark Graham (aka: Drake). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
27 / 36
Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone (aka: Madonna). REUTERS/Yves Herman

Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone (aka: Madonna). REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone (aka: Madonna). REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
28 / 36
Gordon Sumner (aka: Sting). REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Gordon Sumner (aka: Sting). REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Gordon Sumner (aka: Sting). REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
29 / 36
Jon Francis Bongiovi Jr. (aka: Jon Bon Jovi). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jon Francis Bongiovi Jr. (aka: Jon Bon Jovi). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Jon Francis Bongiovi Jr. (aka: Jon Bon Jovi). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
30 / 36
Marshall Mathers III (aka: Eminem). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Marshall Mathers III (aka: Eminem). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Marshall Mathers III (aka: Eminem). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
31 / 36
Sean John Combs (aka: Diddy). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Sean John Combs (aka: Diddy). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Sean John Combs (aka: Diddy). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
32 / 36
Marco Antonio Muniz (aka: Marc Anthony). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Marco Antonio Muniz (aka: Marc Anthony). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Marco Antonio Muniz (aka: Marc Anthony). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
33 / 36
James Todd smith (aka: LL Cool J). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

James Todd smith (aka: LL Cool J). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
James Todd smith (aka: LL Cool J). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
34 / 36
Saul Hudson (aka: Slash). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Saul Hudson (aka: Slash). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Saul Hudson (aka: Slash). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
35 / 36
Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel (aka: Seal). REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel (aka: Seal). REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel (aka: Seal). REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Kim and Kanye in Paris

Kim and Kanye in Paris

Next Slideshows

Kim and Kanye in Paris

Kim and Kanye in Paris

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Paris ahead of their Italian wedding.

24 May 2014
Blended premiere

Blended premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood.

23 May 2014
American Idol finale

American Idol finale

Caleb Johnson celebrates as the new American Idol during the finale of the show's 13th season.

22 May 2014
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Style and scenes from the 67th Cannes Film Festival.

22 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures