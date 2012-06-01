Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 1, 2012 | 7:50pm IST

Myanmar AIDS hospice

<p>U Sam Hla, a terminally ill AIDS patient rests in his hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, Myanmar, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

U Sam Hla, a terminally ill AIDS patient rests in his hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, Myanmar, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, June 01, 2012

U Sam Hla, a terminally ill AIDS patient rests in his hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, Myanmar, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 17
<p>HIV-positive patients pass the time at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

HIV-positive patients pass the time at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, June 01, 2012

HIV-positive patients pass the time at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
2 / 17
<p>HIV-positive Ma Jam (R) and Eiphyu Khine, whose husband has already died of AIDS, rest at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

HIV-positive Ma Jam (R) and Eiphyu Khine, whose husband has already died of AIDS, rest at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, June 01, 2012

HIV-positive Ma Jam (R) and Eiphyu Khine, whose husband has already died of AIDS, rest at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 17
<p>HIV-positive Ei Ei Phyu, who lives at the hospice with his HIV-positive mother, sleeps in a hammock at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

HIV-positive Ei Ei Phyu, who lives at the hospice with his HIV-positive mother, sleeps in a hammock at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj...more

Friday, June 01, 2012

HIV-positive Ei Ei Phyu, who lives at the hospice with his HIV-positive mother, sleeps in a hammock at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 17
<p>A child of a HIV-positive patient plays at the entrance of the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A child of a HIV-positive patient plays at the entrance of the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, June 01, 2012

A child of a HIV-positive patient plays at the entrance of the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 17
<p>People wait for the results of their HIV tests outside the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

People wait for the results of their HIV tests outside the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, June 01, 2012

People wait for the results of their HIV tests outside the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 17
<p>The hand of a HIV-positive patient rests on his bed at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

The hand of a HIV-positive patient rests on his bed at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, June 01, 2012

The hand of a HIV-positive patient rests on his bed at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
7 / 17
<p>27 year-old HIV-positive Zinmar Nwe, whose husband died of AIDS, bathes at the HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

27 year-old HIV-positive Zinmar Nwe, whose husband died of AIDS, bathes at the HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, June 01, 2012

27 year-old HIV-positive Zinmar Nwe, whose husband died of AIDS, bathes at the HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
8 / 17
<p>A HIV-positive patient with a devil tattoo on his chest bathes at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A HIV-positive patient with a devil tattoo on his chest bathes at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, June 01, 2012

A HIV-positive patient with a devil tattoo on his chest bathes at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 17
<p>Ma Jam, a 42 year-old AIDS patient hold hands with 2 year-old HIV positive Kanama at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Ma Jam, a 42 year-old AIDS patient hold hands with 2 year-old HIV positive Kanama at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, June 01, 2012

Ma Jam, a 42 year-old AIDS patient hold hands with 2 year-old HIV positive Kanama at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 17
<p>HIV-positive Ma Mon comforts her non-positive daughter Myat Noe Thu as her HIV-positive son Ei Ei Phyu sleeps in a hammock at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

HIV-positive Ma Mon comforts her non-positive daughter Myat Noe Thu as her HIV-positive son Ei Ei Phyu sleeps in a hammock at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26,...more

Friday, June 01, 2012

HIV-positive Ma Mon comforts her non-positive daughter Myat Noe Thu as her HIV-positive son Ei Ei Phyu sleeps in a hammock at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
11 / 17
<p>A HIV-positive patient sits in her hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A HIV-positive patient sits in her hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, June 01, 2012

A HIV-positive patient sits in her hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
12 / 17
<p>HIV-positive Ma Jam sleeps at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

HIV-positive Ma Jam sleeps at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, June 01, 2012

HIV-positive Ma Jam sleeps at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
13 / 17
<p>27 year-old HIV-positive Zinmar Nwe, whose husband died of AIDS, looks from inside her hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

27 year-old HIV-positive Zinmar Nwe, whose husband died of AIDS, looks from inside her hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, June 01, 2012

27 year-old HIV-positive Zinmar Nwe, whose husband died of AIDS, looks from inside her hut at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
14 / 17
<p>HIV-positive patients pass the time at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

HIV-positive patients pass the time at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, June 01, 2012

HIV-positive patients pass the time at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 17
<p>A HIV-positive patient looks in a mirror as others sleep at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A HIV-positive patient looks in a mirror as others sleep at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, June 01, 2012

A HIV-positive patient looks in a mirror as others sleep at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
16 / 17
<p>A volunteer measures the blood pressure of HIV-positive patients at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A volunteer measures the blood pressure of HIV-positive patients at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, June 01, 2012

A volunteer measures the blood pressure of HIV-positive patients at the HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party in the suburbs of Yangon, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
From China to Germany, with love

From China to Germany, with love

Next Slideshows

From China to Germany, with love

From China to Germany, with love

Chinese bridal couples travel to Neuschwanstein castle in Germany to repeat their promise of marriage at one of the most popular destinations in Europe.

01 Jun 2012
Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

Icebergs break off glaciers in the Arctic and drift south to the coast of Newfoundland along a route known as Iceberg Alley.

01 Jun 2012
The autistic mind

The autistic mind

Scenes from a home with two autistic children.

31 May 2012
Bharat Bandh

Bharat Bandh

Pictures from a nationwide strike called by the main opposition to protest petrol price rises.

31 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast