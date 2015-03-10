Edition:
Myanmar police clash with protesters

Student protesters fight with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. The students were protesting an education bill they say stifles academic independence. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police smash a student protesters' vehicle during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A dog walks past in front of a police line after the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Buddhist monks and student protesters push as they try to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Detained student protesters are seen in a prison vehicle after the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police detain a student protester during the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police clash with student protesters during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A volunteer treats a student protester lying on a bench during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Local people fire slingshots towards a police line after the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Student protesters shout their slogan before they fight with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Student protesters fight with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reporters run to a safe place during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police smash a student protesters' vehicle during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police surround a Buddhist monk protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reporters run to a safe place during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police destroy a students' protest vehicle during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A student protester cries after a scuffle with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

