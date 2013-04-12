Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Apr 13, 2013 | 2:55am IST

Myanmar punks

<p>Youths dressed as punks drink beer as they wait for a punk music show during the Myanmar New Year Water Festival in Yangon April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Youths dressed as punks drink beer as they wait for a punk music show during the Myanmar New Year Water Festival in Yangon April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, April 13, 2013

Youths dressed as punks drink beer as they wait for a punk music show during the Myanmar New Year Water Festival in Yangon April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
1 / 10
<p>Youths dressed as punks are seen in a shopping mall as they celebrate Myanmar New Year Water Festival in Yangon April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Youths dressed as punks are seen in a shopping mall as they celebrate Myanmar New Year Water Festival in Yangon April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, April 13, 2013

Youths dressed as punks are seen in a shopping mall as they celebrate Myanmar New Year Water Festival in Yangon April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
2 / 10
<p>Punks are seen at a punk show celebrating the new year in Yangon December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar</p>

Punks are seen at a punk show celebrating the new year in Yangon December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

Saturday, April 13, 2013

Punks are seen at a punk show celebrating the new year in Yangon December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

Close
3 / 10
<p>A punk smokes a cigarette at a punk music show in Yangon December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar</p>

A punk smokes a cigarette at a punk music show in Yangon December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

Saturday, April 13, 2013

A punk smokes a cigarette at a punk music show in Yangon December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

Close
4 / 10
<p>Young men attend a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. Myanmar celebrates the New Year Water Festival of Thingyan during the month of Tagu, which usually falls around mid-April. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Young men attend a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. Myanmar celebrates the New Year Water Festival of Thingyan during the month of Tagu, which usually falls around mid-April. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, April 13, 2013

Young men attend a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. Myanmar celebrates the New Year Water Festival of Thingyan during the month of Tagu, which usually falls around mid-April. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
5 / 10
<p>Young men attend a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Young men attend a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, April 13, 2013

Young men attend a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
6 / 10
<p>Young men attend a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Young men attend a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, April 13, 2013

Young men attend a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
7 / 10
<p>A young man attends a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A young man attends a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, April 13, 2013

A young man attends a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
8 / 10
<p>A young man dressed as a punk with pictures of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi on his shirt, attends a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A young man dressed as a punk with pictures of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi on his shirt, attends a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, April 13, 2013

A young man dressed as a punk with pictures of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi on his shirt, attends a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
9 / 10
<p>Revellers dressed in punk fashion celebrate Thingyan festival in Yangon April 12 , 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Revellers dressed in punk fashion celebrate Thingyan festival in Yangon April 12 , 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Saturday, April 13, 2013

Revellers dressed in punk fashion celebrate Thingyan festival in Yangon April 12 , 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Venezuela decides

Venezuela decides

Next Slideshows

Venezuela decides

Venezuela decides

Hugo Chavez's chosen successor wins by a whisker.

15 Apr 2013
When lightning strikes

When lightning strikes

Dramatic images of electrical storms.

12 Apr 2013
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from this week.

12 Apr 2013
India's tenuous housing

India's tenuous housing

A 7-storey building collapse in India highlighted the shortage of safe and affordable housing in its cities.

12 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast