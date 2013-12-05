Edition:
Myanmar refugees trafficked

Soldiers patrol through a neighborhood that was burnt during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Soldiers patrol through a neighborhood that was burnt during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Soldiers patrol through a neighborhood that was burnt during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Ethnic Rohingya refugees from Myanmar wave as they are transported by a wooden boat to a temporary shelter in Krueng Raya in Aceh Besar April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Ethnic Rohingya refugees from Myanmar wave as they are transported by a wooden boat to a temporary shelter in Krueng Raya in Aceh Besar April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Ethnic Rohingya refugees from Myanmar wave as they are transported by a wooden boat to a temporary shelter in Krueng Raya in Aceh Besar April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant puts his hand on the railing inside the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant puts his hand on the railing inside the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant puts his hand on the railing inside the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants look out from the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants look out from the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants look out from the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Roma Hattu, a Rohingya Muslim woman who is nine months pregnant and is displaced by violence, grimaces while experiencing labour pains on the bare floor of a former rubber factory now serving as her family's shelter near Sittwe April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Roma Hattu, a Rohingya Muslim woman who is nine months pregnant and is displaced by violence, grimaces while experiencing labour pains on the bare floor of a former rubber factory now serving as her family's shelter near Sittwe April 28, 2013. ...more

Roma Hattu, a Rohingya Muslim woman who is nine months pregnant and is displaced by violence, grimaces while experiencing labour pains on the bare floor of a former rubber factory now serving as her family's shelter near Sittwe April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants pray at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants pray at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants pray at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Thailand Immigration Police van carries a group of Rohingya Muslims to a port outside Ranong city October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall

A Thailand Immigration Police van carries a group of Rohingya Muslims to a port outside Ranong city October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall

A Thailand Immigration Police van carries a group of Rohingya Muslims to a port outside Ranong city October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall

A Thai fishing boat plies the invisible maritime border between Thailand and Myanmar, with the hills of Myanmar visible in the background November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall

A Thai fishing boat plies the invisible maritime border between Thailand and Myanmar, with the hills of Myanmar visible in the background November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall

A Thai fishing boat plies the invisible maritime border between Thailand and Myanmar, with the hills of Myanmar visible in the background November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall

Men stand in boats crossing the invisible maritime border between Thailand and Myanmar near the Thai port city of Ranong October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall

Men stand in boats crossing the invisible maritime border between Thailand and Myanmar near the Thai port city of Ranong October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall

Men stand in boats crossing the invisible maritime border between Thailand and Myanmar near the Thai port city of Ranong October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall

A tent is seen in the woods outside a suspected human trafficking camp near Baan Klong Tor, in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A tent is seen in the woods outside a suspected human trafficking camp near Baan Klong Tor, in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A tent is seen in the woods outside a suspected human trafficking camp near Baan Klong Tor, in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The site of a suspected human trafficking camp is seen near Baan Klong Tor in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The site of a suspected human trafficking camp is seen near Baan Klong Tor in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The site of a suspected human trafficking camp is seen near Baan Klong Tor in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A guide walks through the woods outside a suspected human trafficking camp near Baan Klong Tor in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Szep

A guide walks through the woods outside a suspected human trafficking camp near Baan Klong Tor in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Szep

A guide walks through the woods outside a suspected human trafficking camp near Baan Klong Tor in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Szep

Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar stands near a wall after an interview at his house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar stands near a wall after an interview at his house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar stands near a wall after an interview at his house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Rohingya women and children who arrived on a boat from Myanmar pass the time at a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Rohingya women and children who arrived on a boat from Myanmar pass the time at a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Rohingya women and children who arrived on a boat from Myanmar pass the time at a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar speaks to a reporter about his leg being injured during an interview at his house in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar speaks to a reporter about his leg being injured during an interview at his house in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar speaks to a reporter about his leg being injured during an interview at his house in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar puts his clothes, which were hung out to dry, inside his house after an interview with Reuters in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar puts his clothes, which were hung out to dry, inside his house after an interview with Reuters in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar puts his clothes, which were hung out to dry, inside his house after an interview with Reuters in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

A Thai police immigration post is seen in the port city of Ranong in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall

A Thai police immigration post is seen in the port city of Ranong in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall

A Thai police immigration post is seen in the port city of Ranong in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall

Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar is pictured after an interview at his house in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar is pictured after an interview at his house in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar is pictured after an interview at his house in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar is seen helping his child after an interview at his house in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar is seen helping his child after an interview at his house in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Bozor Mohammed from the Rakhine state in Myanmar is seen helping his child after an interview at his house in Kuala Lumpur November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

A wanted poster for six Rohingya Muslims who escaped from a police immigration detention centre is seen in the port city of Ranong in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall

A wanted poster for six Rohingya Muslims who escaped from a police immigration detention centre is seen in the port city of Ranong in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall

A wanted poster for six Rohingya Muslims who escaped from a police immigration detention centre is seen in the port city of Ranong in southern Thailand October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew RC Marshall

